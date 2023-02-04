Standing in the middle of several tables of fifth graders Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington, Ron Eckelkamp demonstrated the first steps of transforming plastic shopping bags into mats intended to give to people without homes.

“They can put their blankets and bags on top and that way they stay dry,” Eckelkamp told the kids. “This is what we’re doing to help the homeless people who have to sleep outside at nighttime.”