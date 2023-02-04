Standing in the middle of several tables of fifth graders Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Washington, Ron Eckelkamp demonstrated the first steps of transforming plastic shopping bags into mats intended to give to people without homes.
“They can put their blankets and bags on top and that way they stay dry,” Eckelkamp told the kids. “This is what we’re doing to help the homeless people who have to sleep outside at nighttime.”
Eckelkamp is the flattener and cutter of a two-person mat-making operation led by his wife Nancy Eckelkamp, who organized the demonstration for the kids Feb. 2 and who crochets the bags together after Ron Eckelkamp has prepared them.
Several members of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul at Our Lady of Lourdes including the Eckelkamps have recently picked up saving their plastic shopping bags and using big crochet hooks to weave them into heavy-duty ground mats. Since 2020, the handful of people making mats have donated 17 completed mats to The Harvest Table, who have distributed the mats to people in need.
Karen Dawson, president of The Harvest Table, said warm sleeping material in particular has been hard to keep in stock right now. She also mentioned food, travel sized soap and hot hands as high needs during the winter time.
“(We’ve had a lot of demand for) sleeping bags, tents, really warm insulated clothing. We thought we did a lot of coats — we did about 140 coats in January — but still the need is still there,” Dawson said.
Nancy Eckelkamp got in contact with Lourdes Principal Ann Joyce, who agreed that the project, in the spirit of volunteerism and altruism, would be valuable for the students at the school to learn for Catholic Schools Week. They were encouraged Feb. 2 to save their plastic bags to donate to the cause.
“We’d be doing math right now,” fifth grader Nora Corley said as she cut up a tan Schnucks bag. “And we’d be bored. (This) is more fun.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is an international volunteer arm of the Catholic Church to serve people in poverty. Our Lady of Lourdes member Marilyn Berliner started making her first mat in 2020 and later introduced the group to the project. Several people have picked up the project on their own, including Bernadette Schroeder and Eunice Mauntel, who said she works as she watches TV in the evenings.
Berliner estimated that between 500-1,000 regular grocery bags are required for a mat large enough to lay on, and it takes an estimated 30 hours of working to fully complete one. Half of the time is spent crocheting, but cutting and preparing the bags is just as time consuming.
The process for turning a grocery bag into a mat starts with flattening the plastic into a workable shape. The next step is carefully cutting straight across the bag horizontally to create about two-inch-wide loops that can be crocheted together.
“Cutting and looping is what these kids are doing and that really saves time,” Berliner said. “There’s hours in cutting and looping.”
The brown Schnucks and Dierbergs bags are tied into the mats next to stripes of gray Walmart bags, white Target bags and yellow Dollar General bags. Ron Ecklekamp said Target’s heavier duty sacks are the easiest to work with but even Panda Express takeout or the black bags used by liquor stores are used in putting mats together.
Plus, learning the skills to crochet are only a YouTube video away, Mauntel said.
“I suggested it to a teacher to get young kids involved in helping other people,” Nancy Eckelkamp said. “It’s a tradition that Washington has. We’re a giving community and a helping community and I think it’s important for the young kids to see that this is something you can do.”