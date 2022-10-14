While some modest improvements have been made to Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, participants in the 2-kilometer race at the recent Piggyback Dash ran down the same steep asphalt path they did in September 2020, when the city first discussed improvements to the park.
The city held a “limited public forum” to get ideas on the 13-acre park in December 2020. The park includes an 11-hole disc golf course along the overgrown Autumn Hill, as well as a steep paved trail, which goes from 700 feet in elevation straight down to 600 feet.
The city discussed plans to turn the disc golf course into a nine-hole course, with potential to, eventually, add another nine holes leading to the City Park area. Also considered was making the walking path more gradual by using more of the hill.
Some improvements have been made. In December 2021, the playground at the bottom of the hill got a new surface made of 100 percent Missouri recycled tires. The surface, which was partly paid for with a $30,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, is designed to provide cushioning for kids who jump or fall onto it. The entire playground surface cost $59,000, part of an $80,000 overall project that also included new sidewalks around the playground and drainage upgrades.
Along with putting in a more gently sloped path and improving disc golf, Union Parks and Recreation Department members also discussed putting in parking at the east side of the park and replacing its restrooms. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said that has been put on hold while the department concentrates on issues like potential renovations to the City Auditorium and large pavilion at City Park.
“It is still on the scope of things that we would like to include, it’s just every time I turn around there is another facility that is staring us in the face with needed improvements,” he said. “When you start to triage the things that have the highest priority, that keeps getting bumped down.”
Pohlmann said the pavilion and auditorium improvements are high-cost projects for aging facilities.
“That impacts the ability to make other improvements in areas of the parks, but Clark-Vitt is still something that, in my opinion, is an important park and is underutilized,” he said. “And I would love to see that trail system improved and the disc golf course be improved. It’s just every time I turn around, we have something else that is requiring those funds and those energies and the dedicated time.”
While the city has long discussed improvements at the auditorium, the pavilion recently came to the forefront. Union recently announced plans to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from Missouri State Parks, part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Pohlmann previously said communities can apply for up to $500,000 per project but would have to match the amount of the grant, so the total cost of the project could be up to $1 million.
“It’s not something that is new, it’s just as we go through things, this is what has come up on our priority list,” he said of the pavilion. “In the last two years, there have been more significant failures that we noticed, that tend to do with the roof itself leaking. It got progressively worse. That’s, usually what happens, when you have a small problem and you don’t address it, it just compounds.”