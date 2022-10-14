Running through the woods
Runners start the 2-K race Saturday at the Piggyback Dash. The race used to be one mile but now incorporates City Lake.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

While some modest improvements have been made to Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, participants in the 2-kilometer race at the recent Piggyback Dash ran down the same steep asphalt path they did in September 2020, when the city first discussed improvements to the park.

The city held a “limited public forum” to get ideas on the 13-acre park in December 2020. The park includes an 11-hole disc golf course along the overgrown Autumn Hill, as well as a steep paved trail, which goes from 700 feet in elevation straight down to 600 feet.

