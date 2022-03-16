A second Republican candidate has entered the race to replace longtime Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk Bill D. Miller.
Laurie Davis Osseck, 57, of Union, filed March 7 to run against Ashley Campbell.
Osseck is now the adult programs coordinator for the Scenic Regional Library but has a background in law. She said her current job focuses on seniors but provides educational and entertaining programs to adults of different ages.
“My goal as the circuit clerk is to proudly serve the great people of Franklin County and effectively continue to bring integrity, efficiency and excellence that was established in the office by Bill Miller over the past 40 years,” she said. “My conservatism will play a key role in determining whether or not changes or improvements should be implemented in the judicial process.”
Osseck is a graduate of Union High School, East Central College and Truman State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in history with an emphasis in political science and a minor in foreign language studies.
While studying history and political science, Osseck researched government service, nonprofit organizations, campaigns and the legal profession, she said.
She went on to work at a law firm, gaining experience as a courtroom assistant, performing legal research and maintaining and filing legal documents, she said. She also taught at Crosspoint Christian School in Villa Ridge and for the St. Clair R-XIII School District.
Osseck’s father, Larry Davis, served as a circuit judge and federal judge. Osseck said this helped give her a “vast knowledge” of politics, current events and the judicial process.
“I sincerely believe that my education, experience and knowledge of politics and the community will provide me with what is required to be an effective circuit clerk of Franklin County Missouri,” she said.
As of Friday morning, Osseck was the only candidate to file in the last two weeks with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office for the Aug. 2 primary election for county offices.
Osseck is scheduled to face fellow Republican Ashley Campbell, of Union, who has worked for the Circuit Court in Franklin County since 2017. The University of Missouri graduate worked as a legal assistant at a bankruptcy law firm from 2006 to 2008 and at a civil litigation firm from 2008 to 2013, before being a stay-at-home mother for four years.
Candidates have until March 29 to file.
The circuit court clerk position pays $74,001, according to GovSalaries.