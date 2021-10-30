Depictions of ancient spirit beings, stories of long-ago battles and tributes to long-lost leaders were at the center of Wednesday’s lecture on Picture Cave in Warrenton by historian and archaeologist Michael Fuller.
Picture Cave is the site of more than 290 prehistoric paintings as well as sacred rituals of the Osage Nation. It is one of the most intensely studied rock art sites in Missouri.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to the Native Americans who painted the beautiful caves in Warren County,” Fuller said.
The cave received increased attention in September when an anonymous buyer purchased it, as well as the surrounding 43 acres, from the Busch family, who had previously used the land for hunting. The land sold for $2.2 million in an auction against the wishes of the Osage Nation.
Over 100 people filed into Warrenton High School for Fuller’s lecture, which was relocated from the Warrenton branch of Scenic Regional Library.
Fuller taught at St. Louis Community College for 30 years before working as a lecturer on cruise ships. Currently, he is the resident historian on the Viking Jupiter, which is part of the Viking Cruise Line. He has been working in Missouri archaeological sites for five decades and has a book coming out entitled “Painted Caves of Missouri, Volume 1.” He sold predraft copies of the book Wednesday night. He also studies archaeology in Egypt, Jordan and Syria.
He was able to go inside Picture Cave to study the paintings before it was sold in September. “To me, it is as exciting as the Trojan War,” he said.
He showed images of lightning and the eyes of a predator cat as well as paintings with elaborate stories behind them.
Long Arm, who is depicted reaching from the clouds in one painting, was a leader within his community, Fuller said, but not a good leader. According to Native American lore and Fuller’s findings, the story goes that a spirit being, upset with his poor leadership, plucked him from the sky and banished him from Earth, forcing him to live in the skies. However, bitter about his banishment, he occasionally uses his long arm to reach down from the clouds to steal cattle from a farmer or otherwise antagonize people on the ground.
Another painting, which Fuller called “Ally of Thunderbird,” depicts a small bird that stays around a large, fearsome thunder creature.
The Giver of Speech was a man in Native American lore who was very persuasive, according to Fuller. Fuller said he discovered that this figure was common lore after consulting with Native American nations. Fuller showed a painting in his lecture he said depicts a story of a man whose father was a great leader. That man then took over leadership from his father and used his great persuasion skills to convince all but one person in a tribe to follow him.
Much of Fuller’s research involved testing the paintings to see what materials the artists used and how they made the paints. He discovered they contained charcoal, aluminum and silicone. He also found iron, which appeared in concentrations “three or four times higher than the surrounding rock.” He said he grappled with the question of why iron would be in the paint and its possible function for a long time until one day when he was testing “Ally of Thunderbird” and a bell rang in his head.
“They’re not grinding up and putting iron with the charcoal to make the pigment,” he said. “They’re mixing something that already contains iron: blood.”
After more research, he developed the theory that this blood mixing with the paint was the result of sacrifices to the spirit beings.
“I’ve spoken with one Osage elder,” Fuller said. “He said, ‘Michael, to place blood in there is to give a gift and offering.’ ”
Fuller theorized that some of these sacrifices were the artists’ own blood, the blood of a captive or the blood of an animal.