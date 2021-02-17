Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retail manufacturer in the nation, has entered an agreement to acquire the family-owned Orscheln Farm and Home, according to Yahoo News.
The all-cash deal is worth $297 million, net of an expected $23 million in estimated future tax benefits, according to the news site.
Orscheln Farm & Home has operated in the Midwest for about 60 years, according to its website. It has 165 stores in eleven states, including Missouri.
Locally, Orscheln has locations in Washington, Pacific, Warrenton and Sullivan. It is unknown how these stores will be impacted by the acquisition.
As of Dec. 26, Tractor Supply Co. operated nearly 2,000 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, according to its website.
It has a storefront in Union, at 1650 Denmark Road. The company also owns 183 PetSense stores, including one location in Sullivan at 304 Park Ridge Road.
The Missourian has reached out to officials with both Orscheln and Tractor Supply Co. but have not heard back. This story will be updated as more information about the sale becomes available.