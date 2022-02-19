Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has proposed a $15 minimum wage for state employees across all departments, but legislators in the House Budget Committee have countered with another proposal: a $15 minimum wage for front-line health-care workers and agencies, but a $12 minimum wage for the rest of state government.
Minimum wage in Missouri is now $11.15 an hour for all employees.
Cody Smith, chairman of the budget committee, is sponsoring House Bill 3014, which would establish this $12 minimum hourly wage for state employees and $15 minimum for health care workers. The bill also would give a 5.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment.
Employees would either receive $12 an hour or the cost-of-living adjustment, whichever is higher. It would go into effect in 2023. HB 3014 would cost the state $7 million less than Parson’s plan.
Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, supports Smith’s proposal.
“He (Smith) thought, and I agree, that a lot of the turnovers are in some of the direct care type of positions, whether it be the home health aides or some of those direct care service providers and service personnel,” Simmons said. “And so those types of positions do deserve either the 5.5 percent or the $15 per hour.”
However, he said he doesn’t think every position deserves that wage.
“The positions themselves may not necessarily render a $15- an-hour type of position if it’s simply more of a back-office type of person that’s dealing with very administrative duties,” he said. “Maybe it’s a beginning job or some people trying to get into the workforce, right out of high school or right out of college.”
He said that he means the positions, not the actual people who serve in those positions, don’t deserve $15 an hour.
As for those getting a raise under Smith’s plan, Simmons said he believes it’s “a long time coming” and necessary to reduce employee turnover.
State Rep. Nate Tate said he trusts Smith’s judgment on this. “Those ladies and gentlemen on the budget committee spend a lot of time looking over those things, so for me to question them, wouldn’t be smart.” Tate said. “They know a lot better than I do.”
He said each department can decide to give raises to their own employees without the state setting a higher minimum wage — and he doesn’t think a minimum wage job “was meant to be a living wage,” or that the proposed raise is “a life-changing amount of money.”
Tate said he thinks minimum wage jobs were meant to be starting jobs that teach people life skills and how to function in the workplace.
State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said if the state wants to fill these positions, it has to be competitive, especially in a job market that has recently been tough for employers.
“We’re in competition and the competition for employees, obviously, is wages and benefits,” Schatz said. “If you’re starting at $12 an hour, I’m not sure what kind of success rate you’re going to have.”
However, he said he wasn’t entirely sure what jobs would stay at $12 an hour with Smith’s proposal, adding that he would be open to more negotiation. Still, he wasn’t sure that the state would be able to fill even the most entry-level positions at $12 an hour.
“You’re trying to compete with fast-food restaurants that are paying $14-to-$15 an hour,” he said.
Schatz pointed out that, at one point, the department of corrections had over 1,000 vacancies in its prison guard staff. “Where do you find people and how do you attract people to do these jobs if you don’t pay them?”