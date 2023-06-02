One community improvement district (CID) is ending in Union while another one is being planned.
McBride Homes is planning a CID for its new St. Andrews Meadows development, located just east of Veterans Memorial Park.
A CID is a separate political subdivision under Missouri law and will be governed by a five-member board of directors.
The full Board of Aldermen is expected to hear about the planned CID at its Monday, June 12, meeting, where it could refer it for a public hearing in July.
“It’s going to be for the public infrastructure project or improvements that they’re going to make as part of that neighborhood,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told aldermen at their May 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Pubic Service Committee meeting.
No action was taken at the committee meeting.
Residents of the larger homes in St. Andrews Meadows will be responsible for paying a $500 annual tax assessment to support the CID improvements, while owners of smaller homes will pay $300 per year, Schmieder said.
“That’s going to be in place for the first 28 years that the subdivision is in existence,” Schmieder said.
Each person who buys a house in St. Andrews Meadows will be advised of the tax, Schmieder said.
All the assessments will be collected through the Franklin County Collector of Revenue’s Office. “It should be automatic,” Schmieder said.
Members of the St. Andrews Meadows CID board will be Jeff Todt, Jeannie Aumiller, Jake Eilermann, all with McBride, along with Rob Berra, of J.H. Berra Construction Co., and Schmieder.
After being annexed into Union last year, McBride, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, announced the official purchase of the land south of Highway 50 in December 2022. The St. Andrews Meadows development, located between Veterans Memorial Park and St. Andrews Drive, will have 152 home sites with seven floor plans.
The St. Andrews Meadows CID was brought up a week after aldermen voted to terminate the CID created to collect money for infrastructure for the QuikTrip convenience store and Jack in the Box restaurant at the eastern intersection of Highways 50 and 47. That CID was created in 2007.
An additional 1-cent sales tax was added at both businesses to fund a right turn lane from westbound Highway 50 into the development and build the street that provides access to the development from Highway 50, according to Missourian archives.
No one from the public spoke at a public hearing on the elimination of the CID at aldermen’s May 8 meeting, before aldermen voted unanimously to end the district, a request made by the property owners.
“It was created to offset the cost of developing that property,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “I believe those costs have been satisfied and that debt service has been satisfied.”
