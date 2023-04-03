A two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of a Villa Ridge man and sent two other Villa Ridge residents to an area hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, Crysta Mueller, 42, of Washington, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wrangler southbound on St. John’s Road. Mueller failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out in front of a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Summer N. Nolan, 26, of Villa Ridge.
Nolan’s vehicle collided with the side of Mueller’s vehicle.
Three people, who were all wearing seat belts, inside Nolan’s vehicle were injured in the crash, including Nolan herself. She suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Washington Ambulance District personnel to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Also injured in the crash was Jonathan M. Graham, 32, of Villa Ridge. Graham, who suffered serious injuries, was taken by the Washington Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Jaron K. Nolen, 52, of Villa Ridge, was airlifted from the scene by Arch 6 air ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Doctors there say he succumbed to his injuries around 5:30 p.m.
Mueller, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries to officials.