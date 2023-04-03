Police Car Lights

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of a Villa Ridge man and sent two other Villa Ridge residents to an area hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, Crysta Mueller, 42, of Washington, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wrangler southbound on St. John’s Road. Mueller failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out in front of a 2003 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Summer N. Nolan, 26, of Villa Ridge. 