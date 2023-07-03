A semitruck driver was seriously injured Friday in a collision with a train, when he failed to yield at a no-signal crossing in Warren County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that Kevin Hofelich, 54, of Louisville, Missouri, was driving southbound on Archer Road at the railroad crossing near the intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway in a 2000 Kenworth W900 truck at 12:35 p.m. when he failed to yield to an oncoming Norfolk Southern locomotive.
