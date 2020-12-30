A teenage motorist from Wildwood was transported to an area hospital after being injured in a two-car crash north of Villa Ridge, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported Ruth A. Jasper, 75, Labadie was driving a 2012 GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 100 at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 22. As Jasper approached the Highway 100 and Route T intersection, she attempted to make a left turn onto Route T. As she made her turn, she failed to yield to a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Adrian E. Smith, 17.
Smith’s Nissan struck the passenger side of Jasper’s Yukon, according to the highway patrol’s report.
Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Jasper, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.