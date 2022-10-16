After the polling location in Augusta closed, forcing Augusta voters to travel to Defiance to vote, the St. Charles County Election Authority is setting up a one-day, no-excuse needed absentee voting location in the Augusta Public Library Oct. 25.
Prior to August’s primary elections, Precinct 215 voters — which includes Augusta — were able to vote in Augusta. However, the Messiah Lutheran School in Weldon Springs, which had previously allowed the election authority to use its building as a polling place for Precinct 317, decided against being a polling place in the future, according to previous Missourian reporting. This forced the election authority to combine the two precincts and in doing so they decided to choose Defiance Ridge Vineyards as a voting location because it was located between the two precincts.