The city of Union and its architect are discussing the next step after one bid came in for renovations to Memorial Auditorium.
The lone bid for the project, from Franklin County Construction of New Haven, was opened by the county and Horn Architects, of Washington, on Friday, July 28, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “They are assessing the viability of the cost on that bid,” Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann hopes to be able to report on Horn’s findings at Thursday’s meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board. “Or potentially the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee on Monday (Aug. 7), as far as what we can do within our budget, what the scope of work and timeline will be,” Pohlmann said.
The subject of renovations came up at the July 17 meeting of the Union Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee. There, Pohlmann told Union aldermen about a request from Andrew Rosenkoetter, with the Franklin County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, who asked about the auditorium being available for a March 2024 trivia night fundraiser for the Shop with a Deputy event.
In June, Pohlmann replied to Rosenkoetter that renovations to the auditorium are projected for between August 2023 and January 2024. “I have confidence that the renovations will be done by March 2024, but I wanted to let you know that information,” Pohlmann wrote.
The primary question with the event is whether or not the auditorium will be open for use at the time of the fundraiser, Pohlmann said. “We’re still waiting to see what the work is going to be for the project, the renovations, the restrooms,” he said at the July meeting.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee opted last December to go forward with renovating restrooms on all three floors of the auditorium, constructing a new first floor storage room and office, entry vestibule and access controls. Those projects were estimated to cost $575,100, including contingencies.
Left off the list were new toilets planned for an emergency management area below the stage in the auditorium, which would cost an estimated $185,000; a complete HVAC system upgrade, estimated at $510,000; a wheelchair lift that would take people between the main level, the stage and the emergency management area, costing $38,000; and removing a boiler and demolishing exposed piping, which would cost an estimated $10,000.
The Shop with a Deputy event also asked for fees to be waived for use of the auditorium, something the city does not usually do.
“So Bad Guy Schroeder is going to say you can’t do it,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder told aldermen. “That would constitute giving away something to a private entity.”
The city could enter a contract with the deputy’s association where Union gets something in return, Schroeder said.
Alderman Barbara Laberer said they have made agreements with other organizations where the city gets a couple tables at an event in exchange for providing free use of the auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.