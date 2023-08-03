Winging it
Union day camper Nathan Sammet touches an owl wing held by Rebecca Boyer, naturalist with the World Bird Sanctuary, Friday at the Union City Auditorium. While the four living birds the sanctuary displayed were kept at a safe distance, campers were able to touch the wings from other birds.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The city of Union and its architect are discussing the next step after one bid came in for renovations to Memorial Auditorium.

The lone bid for the project, from Franklin County Construction of New Haven, was opened by the county and Horn Architects, of Washington, on Friday, July 28, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “They are assessing the viability of the cost on that bid,” Pohlmann said.

