Kelly O’Malley will become Pacific’s first tourism director after being appointing during Tuesday’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” O’Malley said. “I’m excited to see the town continuously grow.”
As tourism director, O’Malley will oversee the Red Cedar Inn, a soon-to-be-complete visitors center, museum, genealogy center and gift shop that city leaders hope becomes the focal point of Pacific’s tourism industry. It’s a project that kicked off in May 2021 when the city approved a $2.2 million renovation of an old Route 66 landmark.
In addition, she will work with local hotels, help with some city-sponsored events such as the annual rodeo and car show, and perform other tourism-related duties.
Most recently living in Labadie, O’Malley is a St. Francis Borgia High School graduate. She previously worked at Six Flags St. Louis in the entertainment and events department and as an area manager for Pizza Hut.
The job was advertised at an annual salary of $45,000 to $60,000. She will begin immediately.
After the vote Tuesday night, Mayor Heather Filley praised the hire.
“I think she will definitely be a good fit for this position,” Filley said. “She has lots of great ideas. She has a wonderful personality, and she will be very inviting to those folks ... who are stopping by Red Cedar once we get it open.”