Placed between a farm that grows blueberries and another that grows corn and soybeans, a new winery and venue space is to fill 26 acres of land just outside of Washington. Among the rolling hills and with a three-acre lake near the center of the property, Triple 3 Vineyard’s winery will open this summer.
The event space is scheduled for late fall or early spring.
This is the newest venture by the Olivino Tasting Bar owners, Debbie Baker-Oliver and her son, Dan Baker. The owners’ 20-acre vineyard, which will supply the local wine for sale, is located just a minute’s drive away from the new winery, also off Highway KK and Sunny Road.
“Oh, this has been a dream of mine for many, many years,” Baker-Oliver said.
The property, owned by Triple 3 Realty LLC, is home to a farmhouse from 1867. This will have four bedrooms to house guests attending events on the premises. A barn, estimated to have been built in 1917, will offer seating that faces the lake and music stage.
The stage will be built just off the newly constructed 4,800-square-foot winery, which will include a tasting bar reaching 70 linear feet, private space for wine club members and general sitting and standing room. It will be open all year round.
“We’ll sell our wine and our Olivino cocktails, and then as far as food, we will use Olivino products,” Baker-Oliver said. “We’ll have some flatbreads and salads and charcuterie and things of that nature.”
The venue will also offer beer, and the wine for sale will be direct from Triple 3 Vineyard.
Flanking the winery, there are two silos. One will be used as a bar, and the other will be a pavilion for further event space. There will be pickleball and bocci ball courts, plus a 75-foot patio and 12,500-square-foot facility for weddings.
Although adding modern renovations, Baker-Oliver said she is focused on maintaining the farm’s history.
“We’re trying to keep a lot of old charm to it,” she said.
The owners are investing several million dollars into the project, she said.
Baker-Oliver said she has contracted David R. Monzyk Construction and Ross Home Services to build the winery. KJ Unnerstall Construction is doing the earth work, and St. Charles-based American Electric & Data Inc. is doing the electrical. The owners received financing from Heritage Community Bank.
Baker-Oliver said she expects to hire 20 to 25 new employees.
The owners had expected to open last summer, but due to the pandemic, the build took a year longer than expected. Following this, Baker-Oliver said it is now tough to declare a start date, but she is projecting it will open in June.
Triple 3 Vineyard will be one of several new wine-related attractions coming to the area.
In Augusta, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann are investing $100 million into a winery, golf course and attraction center. The Wolf & Ferry Wine Bar is to come to New Haven. In Washington, the Oak & Front Wine Bar is set to open this spring.
But Baker-Oliver’s reason for opening Triple 3 has nothing to do with a trend. She said it was inspired by her faith.
“It was just placed on my heart to build a vineyard, and I didn’t really know why, but I did, and I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “I decided to pursue the things that I feel like I’m supposed to do.”