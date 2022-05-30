An Oklahoma sex offender has allegedly failed to register upon moving to Missouri.
Jeffery W. Schlueter, 49, has been indicted with failure to register as a sex offender, a Class E felony, which carries a sentence of 1 to 4 years and possible fine up to $10,000.
In some court records, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sex Offender Registry, Schlueter’s first name is spelled Jeffrey.
Schlueter allegedly failed to inform the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, as is required by law for those on the sex offender registry, when he moved into the county, according to the indictment. The indictment does not specify when he moved to the county.
Schlueter had reportedly moved to Franklin County from Washington County, Oklahoma where, in 2002 he was convicted of raping a 7-year-old child. Schlueter was 28 years old at the time of the rape.