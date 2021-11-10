An Ohio man, who is a convicted sex offender and was found living in tent near the railroad tracks in Washington, was taken into custody Monday by the Washington Police Department.
Paul Preston Jarrels, 64, was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition, both felonies, in Dayton, Ohio, in 2008. Jarrels was 51 at the time of the assaults, while his victim was an 11-year-old girl.
An investigation into Jarrels whereabouts began Thursday, Nov. 4, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who is the Washington Police Department’s public information officer.
Sitze said the department received information about a homeless man living in “various locations within Washington.”
“Our department learned that Jarrels was extradited back to Franklin County from Hamilton County, Ohio, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender on Sept. 15, 2021,” Sitzes said in a press release. Jarrels was released from the Franklin County Jail on Sept. 30 and was given three days to register as a sex offender with Franklin County officials.
Jarrels had previously lived in the 5100 block of Oak Grove Church Road in Robertsville, according to court records.
After three days, Jarrels had not registered and the department began to look for him.
He was located living in a tent at the end of Madison Avenue near the railroad tracks, Sitzes said. Madison Avenue is east of Highway 47 and east of the Mercy Hospital Washington campus.
In Franklin County, Jarrels now faces two criminal charges.
The first charge is failure to register as a sex offender, which dates back to November 2020. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Jarrels also faces a new charge of failure to register as a sex offender. This charge was filed Nov. 9. Jarrels was expected to make his first court appearance in this case on Wednesday.