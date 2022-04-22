Flowers are beginning to bloom, and hummingbirds are starting to return from their southern winter sojourns, according to ornithologists and other bird enthusiasts.
An interactive map compiled by Hummingbird Central, an online “gathering place for hummingbird enthusiasts,” shows hummingbird sightings already have been reported in the St. Louis area, including in Hermann, New Haven and Pacific. There have been no reported sightings in Washington, but Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist Dan Zarlenga said it is likely the birds have returned and have just not been reported to Hummingbird Central.
“These maps that you see online are all based on people who are reporting sightings. There is not a magic sensor that detects when a hummingbird has arrived and instantly reports it to those online maps,” Zarlenga said. He said it is likely that hummingbirds are in Washington or are at least enroute to the region.
“The other thing to remember is that it is still a little early for hummingbirds (migration to Missouri),” said Zarlenga, adding unseasonably cooler temperatures in Missouri and elsewhere along the migration path may delay the hummingbirds’ arrival.
“In the next couple of weeks, people can expect to see a lot more of them,” Zarlenga said.
According to the conservation department, thousands of hummingbirds will likely descend on the Show-Me State in the coming weeks.
Of the various hummingbird breeds, the rubythroats are most commonly found in Missouri and much of the eastern United States. The rufous hummingbird normally breeds from the Rocky Mountains to the west coast, according to the conservation department. Rufous hummingbirds can be spotted in Missouri as they will pass through the state in late summer or early winter enroute to their breeding grounds in the southern United States.
Other hummingbirds recorded in Missouri include the Anna’s and the green violet-ear hummingbird.
If you’re looking to make some hummingbirds feel at home in your yard this year, here’s what you need to know.
Why Hummingbirds Migrate North:
Hummingbirds migrate north for many reasons, but the most important reason is for nesting and to pollinate a variety of plants.
“They are responding to their instincts, which are automatically sensing that where they are there are weather changes,” Zarlenga said.
While here, the hummingbirds — who do not mate for life — will typically have two broods, or offspring, during the summer.
Hummingbirds, much like honeybees, are important pollinators.
Because of their small size and long bill, the conservation department said hummingbirds can end up pollinating flowers and plants that would otherwise go unpollinated.
A hummingbird’s trip to Missouri is not all sunshine and roses, as the bird has many predators, including domestic and feral cats; large insects, such as a praying mantis and orb-weaver spiders; large snakes, lizards, frogs and other birds such as owls, jays, crows and ravens.
When To Put Up Feeders:
The Missouri Department of Conservation says the best time to put up hummingbird feeders in Missouri is around April 25, when the majority of ruby-throated hummingbirds are expected to return to the state.
“If you put them out too late, then you may have missed your chance to have them for the year,” Zarlenga said. If the feeder is present when the hummingbirds arrive, there is significantly less of a chance that the birds will move on.
Providing a complete diet in your feeder is not essential, because the birds will balance their diets on their own by dining on nectar found in flowers and other plants.
Conservation department officials say to attract multiple hummingbirds, enthusiasts and casual hummingbird fans should place multiple feeders in different areas of your backyard.
“It makes their life a lot easier if they can find a dependable source of food,” Zarlenga said. “Much like humans, if they know they can find a free meal then they show up and they stay.”
Zarlenga recommends feeders be placed in an area that is partially covered, such as near trees or bushes. The overhang of a porch also is a common spot for hummingbird feeders.
“Porches provide good visibility for us so that we can watch them, but that doesn’t really mean much to a hummingbird,” Zarlenga said. Instead, he said having a feeder near a tree or bush allows the hummingbirds a refuge if they need to flee a predator.
“If you have a situation where you can easily view the feeder and it is still near a tree or bush, then that is best,” he said.
More About Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds:
The ruby-throated hummingbird, one of more than 330 hummingbird breeds to call the Americas home, is a tiny bird with a long needlelike bill. These birds hover, fly forward and backward with a humming sound. Hummingbirds, which weigh less than a nickel, are the only birds that can fly backwards. The birds can’t walk or hop, as they only use their tiny legs for perching or for moving sideways while perched.
Within this breed, the males are noted for their metallic green upperparts and a red throat that flashes ruby red in the light. Otherwise, the male hummingbirds have white underbellies with dull green flanks, according to the conservation department.
The female hummingbirds have similar coloring patterns but do not have the ruby red chests.
Like the other breeds of hummingbirds, the ruby-throated hummingbirds have no sense of smell.
While they can’t sniff out the feeders, they do have good color vision and spot flowers or a hummingbird feeder from quite a distance away. Researchers say hummingbirds feed at feeders by moving their tongue in and out about 13 times per second. They can consume up to double their body weight in a day.
For Your Garden:
Before deciding on what flowers should be added to your flower beds and outdoor flower pots, conservation officials urge you to pick plants native to Missouri.
“Hummingbirds tend to be attracted to orange and red-ish flowers,” Zarlenga said. Flowers supply hummingbirds with the nutrient-rich nectar that can provide up to 90 percent of their diet. The remaining 10 percent come from the backyard feeders. Officials with the conservation department recommend feeders come equipped with bee and wasp guards, or plastic mesh covers that prevent insects from reaching the nectar.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds — the predominant species in Missouri — especially love red or orange tubular flowers, such as those found on a trumpet creeper, native honeysuckles and red buckeye. MDC officials also recommended these plants to make your backyard a haven for hummingbirds: Cardinal flower; jewelreed, also known as touch-me-not; royal catchfly, fire pink, wild bergamot and columbine.
Zarlenga encourages gardeners to plant native plants because they will not only help hummingbirds, but also will help other pollinators like honeybees and butterflies. Additional information about native Missouri flowers can be found online at mdc.mo.gov.
A recipe for supplement nectar includes a mixture of sugar and water — four parts water to one part sugar. Because most hummingbird feeders are red, the conservation department says there is no need to add red food coloring to the nectar.
“The idea was, once upon a time, that you had to have a red liquid, because the hummingbirds are attracted to the color red. We know now that is an unnecessary step, to introduce that extra dye and coloring because a lot the feeders are already red,” Zarlenga said. Artificial sweetners and honeys should never be used in a hummingbird nectar as they can cause a dangerous fungus to grow that if ingested by hummingbirds would “attack the birds’ tongues.”
Officials also recommend feeders be washed with soap and water thoroughly between each usage to reduce the growth of bacteria, which can sicken hummingbirds.
When To Take Down The Feeders:
Hummingbird feeding is most successful in late summer and early fall, according to hummingbird enthusiasts.
Some people fear feeding hummingbirds into the fall may delay their departure and expose them to freezing, but Zarlenga said there is no evidence that feeding slows down their migration.
“They won’t stay into the winter if you have a feeder,” Zarlenga said. “It also won’t hurt to get them motivated for their migration if you take your feeder down in mid-October.”
The conservation department advises that by Oct. 10 most of the rubythroats will be gone from the state and that is “a good time to bring in the feeders and clean them for winter storage.”
Where They Go When They Leave:
According to researchers with the Audobon Society, the rubythroat hummingbirds will likely depart from Missouri in October and head south to southern Mexico and to Costa Rica to winter.
Recent research indicates that the hummingbirds hang around in the Gulf Coast region longer than normal, which researchers say is likely a sign that they need to recuperate from their trip across the U.S. before crossing the Gulf of Mexico.
Hummingbirds, who largely travel alone, can travel up to 500 miles per day.