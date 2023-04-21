Fentanyl in Franklin County
Buy Now

Speakers answer questions at the end of the “Fentanyl in Franklin County” forum Wednesday at East Central College. Standing, from left, are Julie Hook, program director for the HOPE for Franklin County Coalition, DEA Special Agent Ryan Lawyer, and Detective Darrin Jones of the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

Law enforcement officers, substance abuse treatment providers and parents who have lost children to drug overdoses attended a community forum Wednesday in Union to discuss the impact of fentanyl in Franklin County.

The event, moderated by Julie Hook, program director for the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition, was held on the East Central College campus. It featured speakers Ryan Lawyer, Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, and Detective Darrin Jones of the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.