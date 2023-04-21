Law enforcement officers, substance abuse treatment providers and parents who have lost children to drug overdoses attended a community forum Wednesday in Union to discuss the impact of fentanyl in Franklin County.
The event, moderated by Julie Hook, program director for the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition, was held on the East Central College campus. It featured speakers Ryan Lawyer, Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, and Detective Darrin Jones of the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
In response to an audience member’s question about the number of overdoses in Franklin County from fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is significantly stronger than heroin, Jones said they’re happening “daily.”
“I can sit at my office typing and there’s at least two overdoses going on just in a matter of hours sometimes,” he said.
Lt. John Biser of the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, who was originally supposed to speak at Wednesday’s event but could not make it due to a scheduling conflict, said afterward that his team was happy to be a part of an event promoting community outreach and substance abuse prevention.
“That’s where we really have an opportunity to make an impact outside of enforcement,” he said.
Biser also offered a disturbing update on the local fentanyl situation, however, noting that more than 3.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized in Franklin County in January, which is more than the previous five years combined.
While Jones’ presentation focused on local law enforcement efforts, Lawyer, who works in St. Louis but lives in Washington, provided some context on the bigger fentanyl picture.
“It’s kind of interesting to see the perspectives that I see, like on the national level, and then how it drives home here in Franklin County,” he said.
Lawyer’s discussion of drug trafficking, though, quickly moved to a broader perspective than even the national level.
“To understand how fentanyl works and the issues that we’re having today, we’ve got to understand kind of how the cartels are, and how things are on a global level,” he said. Mexican cartels, he said, “control not only the United States’ drug market, but the global drug market.”
According to Lawyer, 99 percent of the narcotics in the U.S. today come across the southern border, and the Mexican drug trafficking organizations have largely eclipsed earlier groups such as the Colombian cartels.
Besides fentanyl, Lawyer’s presentation also included information on other drugs. Although fentanyl is a close second, methamphetamine is still the most widely available illegal drug in the area, having dropped dramatically in price, Lawyer noted, from about $3,000 per ounce a decade ago to as low as $200 per ounce today.
“And that’s because Mexican cartels basically make endless amounts in factories in Mexico,” he said.
“Heroin is still a concern, but heroin is getting less and less available. None is available without fentanyl in it. There’s no way you’re going to buy any heroin without fentanyl,” Lawyer said.
Lawyer said that fentanyl being primarily supplied to the U.S. by Mexican cartels is a fairly recent development.
“Prior to 2019, most of the fentanyl was being purchased from China over the dark web,” he said. “That was kind of where we were, and we can control that, for lack of a better way to put it.”
Today, however, cartel-operated factories in Mexico can produce fentanyl-laced pills made to look like any pharmaceutical pill, Lawyer said, and similar to meth, the price has dropped from $80 per pill a few years ago to $3 to $5 today.
It is essentially impossible to tell just by looking at it whether a given pill is counterfeit, he added.
“We don’t even try. When we seize a bunch of pills, we just throw them in a bag and send them to a lab, because there’s no way we can tell if they’re real or fake,” Lawyer said. “We’ll take them to the pharmacy and they can’t tell whether they’re real or fake, so if the pharmacist can’t tell if they’re real or fake, how can anybody else?”
As Jones noted, there are legal medical uses for fentanyl.
“Even people that are injured in combat, they’re giving them fentanyl lollipops, but it’s all regulated and medical,” he said. “Unfortunately the stuff that we’re seeing on our street-level side is not regulated.”
Lawyer also briefly discussed the drug xylazine, which is increasingly being found laced in fentanyl and other drugs.
“Usually it’s a tranquilizer for large animals, but what xylazine does, they’ll put it in the drug to make it give kind of a more traditional high more like heroin would,” he said. “The problem is it might eat your skin away and it makes Narcan not effective.”
An audience member, who introduced herself by acknowledging she is an addict, asked what is being done to develop a version of Narcan that is effective even if the dose of drugs the person took is laced with xylazine. Hook and Lawyer said there are efforts underway, but no solution has been developed yet. Narcan is an anti-overdose drug also known by the generic name naloxone.
Despite the threat posed by xylazine, Hook and Lawyer both said Narcan remains a valuable tool.
“The concern is, if fentanyl has xylazine in it, it could be less effective to use Narcan. I do not want anyone leaving here tonight going ‘Well, now Narcan doesn’t help.’ That’s not true,” said Hook.
“If they start putting xylazine in all these fentanyl pills we are in serious trouble,” said Lawyer. “Narcan is our best weapon that we have to prevent overdoses.”
While overdose prevention was one of the topics discussed at Wednesday’s forum, some shared the trauma that overdoses had played in their lives.
Andrea White, who lives in the Eureka area and was one of two mothers who spoke at the event about losing a child to a fentanyl overdose, said her son Rodney was 25 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose last year.
She came home from work to find her son in bed, looking like he was sleeping, she said, but she soon discovered he had died of an overdose from a counterfeit oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl.
“It was the worst day of my life,” she said. “He has a younger brother that is now an only child.”
Those interested in learning more about the dangers of fentanyl and getting connected with additional resources can find further information at the HOPE for Franklin County Coalition’s website, foundations4franklincounty.org/programs/hope-for-franklin-county-coalition/.