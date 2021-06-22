Union is seeing improvements in its homelessness situation, at least judging by the amount of trash workers are collecting.
After residents complained last year about trash and bags of clothes being found around City Park, the city started cleaning out under bridges and along streams. Since then, the amount of trash found has dwindled to nearly nothing.
“We’re just not seeing that much activity,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said after Monday’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
The city initially cleaned under bridges twice a month and reduced that to once a month because of a lack of debris found, Zimmermann said. “Last time it was half a trash bag under all of our bridges, so we cut back to a single time a month,” he said.
The parks department also has been checking for trash in the streams that go through parks but also has found little, Zimmermann said.
“I have to qualify that because today I had to clean some stuff up, but that’s an isolated incident,” he told members of the board of aldermen at their committee meeting.
The parks department has put in new lighting to make it easier to see people there when the park is closed after dark.
Police Chief Andrew Parker went back over logs from the last two months to look for any illegal activity related to homelessness. “I can’t find anything that has to do with the homeless in the City Park,” he said.
Although they have gotten calls about people in the park after dark, they have been about people who have a home, Parker said.
Alderman Brian Pickard said he did recently receive a call about a person sleeping in a gazebo in the park. “I think this one was lit, but he was sleeping on the bench, so you couldn’t see him,” he said.
Officials also were asked if they have checked for homeless activity in access areas along the Bourbeuse River, which are overseen by the Missouri Department of Conservation but within city limits. “We will enforce any ordinance or state law violation (near the river), but if it’s a conservation violation, we’ll contact conservation agents,” Parker said.
In September 2020, several residents told aldermen they had issues with homeless people around City Park, with some homeless people becoming belligerent if confronted.
Parker said at the time that, in one weekend this past year, police told at least 10 people to leave the park area west of downtown. Although the parks are open to anyone during the day, he said people can be removed if they break the law or park rules.
But Parker said in October that police started noticing improvement when a crisis intervention team started working with people needing mental health or other assistance.
No one from the public spoke at Monday’s meeting.