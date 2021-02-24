The hangar project for Washington Regional Airport is “a couple of weeks” behind schedule, according to Public Works Director John Nilges, who made a presentation about the project to Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee members on Monday, Feb. 22.
“There was a slight delay in having to reconfigure the plans to pare down the project due to cost concerns,” Nilges said.
The tentative bid advertisement date had been scheduled for March, but now the city is planning to go to bid in April with a bid selection this summer. Construction is slated to begin this fall.
Nilges said the city expects to have four bids for the project, which would be a typical response.
He said plans for the additional hangars will be 90 percent complete, tentatively, by the end of the week.
“The size of the hangars have been pared down due to rising material costs,” Nilges said, adding steel prices across the board have increased. “Rather than it be a 12-bay hangar, (we’re bidding) it as an 8-bay hangar to ensure we can get something constructed with the funds we have available.”
There will be two alternates on the bid that would allow for a 10-bay hangar system or a 12-bay hangar system.
“If we are lucky bids will come in very competitive, and we can build as many as we possibly can,” Nilges said, adding the layout for the hangars allow for additions to be added to the east.
Nilges told the committee he hopes to have a sketch of the airport hangar design to present at its next meeting Monday, March 29.
The construction of the additional hangars will be largely paid for using money from the Airport Entitlement Fund or Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which are funds administered by the state on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration. Those funds will pay $450,000 or nearly half of the project’s total cost.
The local airport receives $150,000 annually from the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which is money that can only be spent on airport improvements. The money is capped at $450,00 and must be spent, or it is forfeited back to the federal government.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is paying $556,000 toward the hangar construction. This is money that Washington’s government would have been tasked with paying had the state transportation department not stepped in. The city will pay $34,799 from its general fund for the project.
The airport currently has 36 hangars in three buildings, with the most recent hangar construction project completed in 2013.