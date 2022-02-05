A change in guidance from the federal government could mean Franklin County will use its $20.2 million in federal stimulus money differently than planned.
The U.S. Treasury Department said counties can now use up to $10 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan funds to replace “lost revenue” without showing it has lost the money through a formula the department uses, according to the National Association of Counties (NACo) website. Franklin County received the first half of the money last year, with the remainder expected mid-2022.
County Counselor Mark Piontek said that allows the county to use the money for most projects.
“It says ‘government services,’ but that’s pretty broad,’” Piontek said during a Tuesday meeting of county elected officials. “You can’t use it for debt service. You can’t use it for pension funds. There’s a couple minor exceptions.”
In all, $65.1 billion of the $1.9 trillion recovery plan was allocated for direct aid to counties, according to NACo.
“Treasury’s final rule clarifies how this historic legislation will help us strengthen our communities by investing in distressed small businesses, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and much-needed infrastructure, including broadband,” NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase said in a press release.
The Treasury Department’s final rule goes into effect April 1, but counties can take advantage of the changes before that, according to NACo.
Franklin County officials had been cautious about spending rescue plan money because of stipulations that some thought limited its use to projects such as expanding broadband and water and sewer infrastructure, as well as issues directly related to defending against COVID-19.
So far, the county has spent $33,408 of the just over $10 million in 2021 stimulus money it has already received, County Auditor Angela Gibson said. That has gone to public health expenses and personal protective equipment.
The change allows the county to use the money where it will have the greatest impact, which especially benefits smaller counties, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
“This is big, this is huge,” he said during Tuesday’s commission meeting. “A lot of counties were out there saying ‘We didn’t have a lot of need for defense of COVID.’”
Brinker hopes the county commission will put a committee together to give it “finite direction” on where to spend the money.
“Being from a conservative county, a German county, we like to have our money in the bank before we start figuring out how to spend it,” he said after the meeting. “But it’s exciting, it’s a good thing in the big picture.”
One of the key changes frees the money up for different types of infrastructure use, Brinker said. “We could do something that really affects everybody on a daily basis.” he said. “But that’s really why I’m thinking we should probably put a committee together to determine what is going to be the greatest impact for taxpayers.”
The $20.2 million is not all the money expected to come the county’s way. Millions more are anticipated from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the state’s 12.5 cents-per- gallon gas tax increase that will be fully in place by 2025. How much money will go to which Franklin County projects has not been determined.
The federal guidance makes further clarifications for use of all 2021 stimulus money, including rehiring employees who were laid off because of the pandemic; broadening the use of stimulus funds for water and sewer projects to include culvert repair; and dam and reservoir rehabilitation. It also allows for the stimulus money to be used for cybersecurity software and hardware.
Brinker credited NACo, which charges Franklin County $2,030 in annual dues, with lobbying to get the federal rules clarified.
“NACo really went to bat, legislatively, just badgering senators and congressmen across the board to get this changed,” Brinker said. “They got it changed.”