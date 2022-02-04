With around a foot of snow falling in parts of Franklin County in fewer than 48 hours, local officials had a tall task to clear it out.
With help form people staying off the roads, they are pleased with how things have gone so far.
Franklin County put 37 plows out on roads it owns starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with three mechanics working exclusively on the plows. They drove 12-hour shifts Wednesday and Thursday and were planning to again Friday.
Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker said he received only one complaint as of Friday morning, and it turned out to be from someone who did not live on a county-maintained road. It’s Brinker’s understanding that every county road has been plowed at some point.
“I’ve had a lot of great positive feedback of the county roads being in better shape than the state roads, in terms of condition,” he said. “That’s always good. I tell you what, I don’t know what we can do to thank these guys and gals who have been out there all hours of the day and night working away, but I consider it a success, thusfar.”
The public did its best to keep the roads safe by staying home unless they need to go out, Brinker said.
“Hats off to the citizens, too, doing what they need to do to ensure the roads are clear of vehicular traffic too, so they can do their work,” he said.
With sunshine Friday, Brinker said plow drivers should be able to get more road treatment down. While officials expressed concern over a lack of salt earlier this week, they are in good shape after getting six semi-truck loads in Tuesday.
“It worked out beautifully in terms of timing, too,” Brinker said.
While most county offices have been closed since Wednesday, staff is working from home, Brinker said. “We’re gettin’ ‘er done from a county perspective, so we can have a big opening Monday.”
In Union, Police Capt. Rick Neace is only aware of one snow-related car crash in the city, in which a driver slid off the road.
“We have very limited people out,” he said. “It’s been very quiet for us.”