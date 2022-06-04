Reports are coming in from across the country of a few isolated outbreaks of various infectious diseases, but health officials in Franklin County say that those outbreaks have not made it here and pose little threat to residents.
Fourteen confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox, a rare viral disease that causes rashes on the skin, fever and chills and is genetically similar to chickenpox, have been found across eight states since May 13, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Missouri is not one of those states. They are Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Utah, California and Washington.
Tony Buel, Franklin County health director, confirmed this and added that the health department is always monitoring for monkeypox and other diseases on a local level. He said there are no other mitigation strategies necessary at the moment.
“Really, surveillance is all we’re doing right now,” Buel said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) did put out an advisory in conjunction with the CDC informing residents about the outbreak, but letting them know it does not appear to pose a threat to public health.
“Based on limited information available at this time, risk to the public appears low,” the advisory reads. “Some people who may have symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.”
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said hospitals across the country have been alerted and are ready to respond if the outbreak comes here, but she doesn’t anticipate it growing much further.
She noted that the incubation period between infection and when people show symptoms is long — a couple weeks — which makes it difficult to catch early. However, because it is not very lethal and is rare, she doesn’t anticipate it being a threat.
Another recent outbreak, however, has come to Missouri. A person tested positive for active tuberculosis at Hollenbeck Middle School in St. Charles, according to the St. Charles County Health Department. The department did not say whether the person is a student, teacher or staff member, but health officials within the department are working to identify students and staff who may have been exposed.
Buel said that there have been no reported cases of active tuberculosis in Franklin County in 2022.
Mohart said tuberculosis is a “public health consideration,” but not a huge threat.
“It is something that we need to take seriously and watch, but again, I don’t think it’s something that in general the public needs to drastically alter their behavior or do anything differently,” she said.
Last in the string of recent outbreaks is hepatitis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a potential link between fresh organic strawberries and an outbreak of hepatitis. Seventeen cases of hepatitis A, which can be transmitted via food, have been identified in California, North Dakota and Minnesota, according to the FDA. No cases have been found in Missouri. The strawberries being investigated were branded FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, WinCo Foods and possibly other stores, the FDA said.
In an advisory, the FDA recommended consumers, restaurants and retailers to throw away and not eat or serve any fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. If unsure of what brand was purchased, when the strawberries were purchased, or where they were purchased from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, it said.
While Franklin County is not involved in this recent outbreak — Buel said the county health department has not found any hepatitis A cases — it does have a history with the bacterial infection. In Summer 2019, Franklin County was the center of an epidemic that saw over 400 cases of the disease across 35 Missouri counties.
“In 2019, we had 100 cases of hepatitis A in the county,” Buel said. “Besides that we’ve only had a handful in the past couple of years. We haven’t even had a single case this year.”