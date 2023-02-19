Although lips are officially sealed on which doughnut and coffee chain will be coming to Washington, there were a couple of hints at Monday night’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.
“We have a potential buyer. I am not allowed to say who, but they’re pretty good at making doughnuts and have pretty good coffee,” said developer Kurt Unnerstall, president of KJU Construction. Unnerstall appeared before the zoning commission to request that they recommend approval of a preliminary plat for two lots within his Highland Meadows development.
The two lots are located on each side of Don Avenue, which is currently a stub street south of Casey’s General Store. The street will eventually be extended to serve as an outer road for Highway 100 and will connect onto Pottery Road via South Old Pottery Road, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
The lot north of Don Avenue is one-acre located directly to the west of the Casey’s, while the lot south of Don Avenue is a half-acre next to the CrossFit Washington fitness center.
The zoning commission unanimously recommended the Washington City Council approve the preliminary plat. That vote is tentatively scheduled for the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The meeting is delayed a day due to the President’s Day holiday.
Maniaci said there will likely be additional plats in the Highland Meadows development discussed in the future.
“We actually encourage people to do larger preliminary plats and then phase in their final plats as things take shape and are finalized,” Maniaci said. “So right now, we have Lot 9, but we could see some other lots soon.”
After the meeting, Maniaci was asked by The Missourian about what business would be occupying Lot 9. He declined to name the exact business, but said, “You can probably dunk their donuts.”
If it is Dunkin’, then expansion into Washington will mark the company’s first expansion into Franklin County. There are more than 12,500 Dunkin’ restaurants worldwide.
The company was formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, but dropped Donuts from its name in 2018 after seeing non-donut sales account for roughly 60 percent of all sales company wide, according to a report by the Associated Press.