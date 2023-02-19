City of Washington

Although lips are officially sealed on which doughnut and coffee chain will be coming to Washington, there were a couple of hints at Monday night’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. 

“We have a potential buyer. I am not allowed to say who, but they’re pretty good at making doughnuts and have pretty good coffee,” said developer Kurt Unnerstall, president of KJU Construction. Unnerstall appeared before the zoning commission to request that they recommend approval of a preliminary plat for two lots within his Highland Meadows development.  