After a four-month streak of unemployment rates below 3 percent, the Franklin County unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent in January.
“I consider anything below 4 percent to be full employment,” said Union Economic Development Director James Schmieder. “While you would say ‘Well wow, it changed by 1 percent,’ we’re still in a full employment situation. We’re still in a condition where we need additional people to fill the jobs that are available.”
Nathan Jefferson, a regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, agreed. He said while analyzing economic numbers, he tries to look at them through a wider lens.
In the last quarter of 2021, Franklin County’s monthly unemployment rate average was just under 2.5 percent, a figure most economists would agree constitutes “full employment,” and November 2021’s mark of 2.3 percent was the lowest since September 2019. The year ended with December showing a 2.5 percent unemployment rate in Franklin County.
“I wouldn’t say (the increase) is insignificant,” Jefferson said. “We try to keep a larger trend in mind and not get too hung up over minor increases, but there is definitely an increase here.”
He chalks the increase to two factors: an expected economic softening related to the wave of COVID-19 omicron cases and a movement of people back to the labor force. The unemployment rate only includes people who are looking for work, and Jefferson said the Fed believes the bump is representative of people now looking for or returning to work.
“We have some people who were maybe pushed out of the labor market due to COVID,” Jefferson said. “Maybe they were tired, maybe they stopped looking for work to take care of family members.”
Schmieder and Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci agreed that they did not know of any recent closings that would have contributed to the county’s unemployment increase.
“To be honest, that’s minor enough that, you know, it’s nothing to cause concern here,” Maniaci said.
Jefferson said he didn’t have county-specific numbers, but the January report included an increase in service-industry employment statewide. He said the Fed has heard from employers that they were receiving more applicants for job openings.
Jefferson said when he talks with businesses, the bigger hindrances to economic growth are inflation and supply chain disruptions, which may get worse as sanctions against Russia go into effect.
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine would not have affected the January unemployment numbers, and Jefferson said we’ll have to wait for the February report to see if any of Russia’s pre-war saber-rattling shook the economy closer to home. Nationally, February unemployment was 3.8 percent after adding 678,000 jobs.
Jefferson said studying how recent trends affect consumer spending will continue to be a priority when determining the overall health of the economy.
Schmieder said those factors are strong locally, especially with the county’s manufacturers, though he added that the recent geopolitical events could change things.
“Obviously we have some very strong headwinds — inflation, energy prices, those types of things — but being fully employed and you see increases in productivity, those types of numbers are really good counters to the headwinds that we’re seeing,” Schmieder said.