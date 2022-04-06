Officials have located the 89-year-old St. Clair man who was reported missing early on Wednesday morning.
The man, who is identified as Kurt. W. Ploch, was last seen by family members at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Officials said Ploch, who suffers from decreasing cognitive abilities, was leaving a residence on Brusch Creek Road and stated that he was bound for Union.
However, he never arrived at his destination.
Officials said they later found his vehicle — a 2008 Dodge Durango — in St. Louis and learned that Ploch had been admitted to an area hospital. The press release does not state where the vehicle was found.