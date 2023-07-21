Clearview Park
Union's Clearview Park is shown in 2022.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union officials are not showing much enthusiasm for improving the city’s Clearview Park.

Parks Director Chad Pohlmann asked members of the Park Advisory Board to visit the park, which is known for its steep overlook of the Bourbeuse River and makeshift trail, in the month following the June 1 board meeting. When the board reconvened July 6, no board member said they had toured the park in that time.

