Union officials are not showing much enthusiasm for improving the city’s Clearview Park.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann asked members of the Park Advisory Board to visit the park, which is known for its steep overlook of the Bourbeuse River and makeshift trail, in the month following the June 1 board meeting. When the board reconvened July 6, no board member said they had toured the park in that time.
Pohlmann made the request to board members after the city’s liability insurance company asked the parks department to place warning signs at the park advising of a cliff and potential fall hazards.
“That also sparked some conversation with staff about how the Park Advisory Board and the Board of Aldermen would like to see that space used,” he said. “It is a beautiful property, but it is hard to navigate for even an able-bodied person.”
The 22.82-acre Clearview Park is located at 1051 Clearview Drive.
Pohlmann also discussed the park at the July 10 Union Board of Aldermen. “It is a park property that is not very utilized, because it has had some limitations on use in the ability to park in the area, and also just access throughout those properties,” he said.
The park board took no action on Clearview Park after discussing it at two meetings. Pohlmann said it will continue to discuss the park before bringing it before a committee made up of aldermen.
Clearview Park has informally been known as “lovers’ leap,” Alderman Russell Rost said.
Pohlmann reminded aldermen they recently approved an Eagle Scout project at Clearview Park, which led to six new bat houses being placed there.
The city does not maintain the trail at Clearview Park. Park board members suggested it should not go out of its way to do so.
“It is not in our five-year plan,” Pohlmann said. “Our current staff, we have trouble maintaining the brand new facilities that we have.”
Pohlmann said he does not think the trail in use now was part of Clearview Park’s original trail system, which at one time included workout stations along the trail.
“When I say workout stations, it was like a bar that you could pull up on, a log that had a hinge where you could pick up one end of the log,” he said. “I thought it was cool as a kid, but those are workout things that we would not have today. If I asked to put those type of workout units into a park system, they would be rejected based on liability.”
The city now seeks to buy any type of permanent equipment, whether it be steps to a volleyball official’s stand a playground slide, from an outside company that makes the products.
Park board member Jeff Watson asked if the city could be exposed to more liability if it cleaned up the park and put in more walking trails to make it more accessible.
“That would be a greater conversation with our insurance company,” Pohlmann said. “Based on the assessment of the last conversation I had with our insurance agents ... if there was parking at the top (of the cliff) they would want us to fence off that entire bluff system. They showed us some pictures of other areas and other towns that put fencing up on their bluff system and how nice that looks.”
The fence would be intended to discourage people from attempting to climb the bluffs, Pohlmann said. “If we put up a fence for you to not, and you continue to climb it, that’s your choice,” he said.
Attempting to improve and maintain the park would not be a good use of city resources, said Watson, who ran the park board meeting due to board President Suzy Curnutte absence. “Because No. 1, just the cost of maintaining trails, but also the cost to install fencing and maintaining that fence, as well,” he said. “It’s not worthwhile for the city to pursue making that a more usable facility.”
Others asked about the city pursuing grant money to help improve Clearview Park.
“If you’re looking for people to volunteer, I’d go out there and help clean up,” board member Gary D’Onofrio said. “It’s not difficult to do, it’s just, if you’re going to do it, it has to be done.”
The city also has other areas to maintain in the parks, Pohlmann noted.
“We have the Clark-Vitt (Park) trail, which is more prevalent but needs just as much attention,” Pohlmann said of the trail that goes between Union High School and City Lake. “I think there is more infrastructure at the Clark-Vitt area, as far as parking, restrooms, sidewalks coming in, sidewalks going out. I think that property is better suited to be improved than Clearview, but go look at both of them.”
The park board tabled discussion of Clearview Park to a future meeting. “Hopefully everybody will get a chance to get out there and at least walk around a little bit,” Watson said.
