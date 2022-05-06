A pedestrian was killed early Thursday after a sport utility vehicle collided with him on Interstate 44 near the Highway 185 south exit in Sullivan, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Daniel W. Kern, 63, of Seymour, was killed after an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Christopher A. Debrecht, 55, of Sullivan, struck Kern when Kern was standing in a travel lane on the interstate at 4:52 a.m., officials said.
Debrecht’s SUV then went off the north side of the road.
Kern was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Medical Examiner and taken to the St. Louis County Morgue, officials said.
Debrecht suffered minor injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. His SUV had extensive damage.