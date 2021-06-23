There was reason for optimism Tuesday as members of the Washington Public Works Board praised city residents for heeding their warnings against putting flushable diaper wipes into the city’s sewer.
Last month, public works officials began sharing messages on social media and circulating flyers in different neighborhoods and subdivisions about how flushable diaper wipes were clogging the city’s sewer system and damaging equipment within the city’s lift stations.
“I’d say 10 to 20 percent of our time each week is spent on foreign objects in the sewer line,” Director of Public Works John Nilges said last month. Those foreign objects are largely diaper wipes.
“We are doing better,” Nilges said Tuesday.
Kevin Quaethem, who is the city’s water and wastewater superintendent, agreed that conditions have “gotten better.”
“Since we have put the flyers out, we haven’t had to go out and pull any pumps,” Quaethem said. “I’d like to thank the residents for listening and for doing their part.”
Last month, city officials said the diaper wipes had been problematic throughout the city and were not limited to areas with a higher concentration of families with young children.
Diaper wipes, according to Nilges, don’t disintegrate over time and can become snagged on something within the sewer main, which can “cause the next mega sewer backup.”
When the diaper wipes reach a lift station, they can cause the motor to overheat and other issues. A lift station acts as a collection point for the contents of all the gravity-based sewer lines. There, the sewage gets ground up and then pumped to another location. Each of the city’s lift stations has been impacted at some level, but Nilges said there are two or three that “are consistently having issues.”