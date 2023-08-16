Highway 47 expansion
Cars drive along Highway 47 between Washington and Union Nov. 29, 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation has listed the expansion of Highway 47 as one of the high-priority transportation needs across the state.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

City officials were briefed earlier this month on the progress of a number of transportation and infrastructure projects. While many of these are still far from breaking ground, those watching them closely are optimistic progress is being made.

Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation that he and City Administrator Darren Lamb recently met with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials to discuss improvements on Highway 100. The city is hoping for state funding to add turn lanes at the entrance to Oldenburg Industrial Park, located south of Melton Machine & Control Co.

