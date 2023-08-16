City officials were briefed earlier this month on the progress of a number of transportation and infrastructure projects. While many of these are still far from breaking ground, those watching them closely are optimistic progress is being made.
Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation that he and City Administrator Darren Lamb recently met with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials to discuss improvements on Highway 100. The city is hoping for state funding to add turn lanes at the entrance to Oldenburg Industrial Park, located south of Melton Machine & Control Co.
“We did a wider traffic study for that entire corridor, from Vossbrink (Drive) all the way to High Street, actually,” Maniaci said. “And they had some comments on that, and what we found out is that they were tying the grant to getting the entire traffic study approved, which is what was slowing things down.”
The two projects have now been separated, Maniaci said, and if MoDOT has concerns about the city’s traffic study further east, those can be addressed. The next step for the Oldenburg entrance, he said, is for Cochran Engineering to prepare bid documents, unless MoDOT has questions about the city’s design for the project, which was submitted last year as part of the grant application process.
“So that’s good, we’re moving forward there, staying on schedule,” Maniaci said. “The goal was to go out to bid on these projects in August, so if we don’t get too many comments back, hopefully we can still stay on that schedule.”
The city has also applied for a 50 percent matching grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to pay for a total of about $3 million in road, water and sewer infrastructure improvements within the industrial park.
Maniaci said the expected cost for that project has increased significantly — roughly doubling from a preliminary estimate. The increased estimate is not due solely to inflation, however, as additional necessary improvements have been identified, and the EDA encouraged the city to apply for funding for a broader project.
“This estimate is for a much larger scope,” Maniaci said.
Bill Straatmann, who chairs the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee, also gave an update on state transportation projects at the 353 Redevelopment Corporation meeting.
As The Missourian has previously reported, several Franklin County projects were included in the recently approved 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). These include planned upgrades to Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair that have seen an increase in their projected cost from $85.74 million in last year’s STIP, to $98.358 million in this year’s.
In his report at the 353 meeting, however, Straatmann focused instead on those projects included in MoDOT’s recently released “high-priority unfunded needs” draft list.
“They always talk about the funnel,” Straatmann said. “You’ve got to get your project into the funnel before it can ever get down to the bottom to get funded.”
The unfunded needs are divided into three tiers. Tier one “includes needs that could be accomplished in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding levels increase,” while tiers two and three include “needs beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates.”
Straatmann noted that one of the unfunded needs included on tier one of the list is a $500,000 estimate for a hydraulic study to raise the existing road and reduce flooding closures north of Washington.
“That’s huge, I want to tell you,” Straatmann said. “I’ve been working on that for 30 years, just to get it into a format that they’re going to study it. You can’t get it built unless it’s studied.”
Another tier one project, Straatmann noted, is a roughly $20 million estimate for intersection improvements on Highway 100 between St. John’s Road and Interstate 44, as well as a $2 million estimate for a hydraulic study of a causeway on Highway 47 north of Washington.
“Basically, it’s a study to look at the idea of the causeway,” Straatmann said. “It’s going to take a massive flood probably to get this off to the next level, but it’s there. It’s there. It’s going to be funded. They’re going to know what to do with it when it happens. That’s the key.”
Tier two unfunded needs include an estimated $2.375 million in improvements to about 3.5 miles of Highway TT, extending north from Dutzow at the intersection with Highway 94 to the intersection with Highway T. A project to reconstruct pavement on I-44 between Highway 100 and Highway 30, or roughly between Gray Summit and St. Clair, is expected to cost $20 million.
An unfunded need for improved shoulders on Highway 100 from the St. Louis County line to the Highway 50 junction is expected to cost around $3.5 million.
Some other major projects that have been identified, but not funded by MoDOT, include $20 million of upgrades to Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner line, as well as a roughly $4 billion project to reconstruct and add capacity to I-44 from Highway 100 to the Missouri state line.
“These are big projects,” Straatmann said. “So that’s $4 billion that’s identified as an item for the future.”
Unfunded needs in the area that were on MoDOT’s list also included more than $5 million in improvements to Sullivan’s airport, Straatmann noted. He also said that a lot of money is being spent in Warren County as the state begins work on expanding Interstate 70.
“That corridor of Highway 47 between Washington and 70, we don’t talk about it much, but that’s going to be a major corridor,” Straatmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.