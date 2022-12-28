Aaron Duenke

Aaron Duenke.

 Contributed Photo.

The search for a missing rural Washington man, who was last spotted cruising on a hunk of ice in the Missouri River, is now entering its second day.    

According to multiple law enforcement officials, Aaron Duenke, 35, of rural Washington, was last seen paddling past the Highway 47 bridge in Washington around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 