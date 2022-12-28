The search for a missing rural Washington man, who was last spotted cruising on a hunk of ice in the Missouri River, is now entering its second day.
According to multiple law enforcement officials, Aaron Duenke, 35, of rural Washington, was last seen paddling past the Highway 47 bridge in Washington around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said officials made contact with Duenke when he was paddling past the city, but that he “waved us off.”
“He said he had done this before and would be fine. He said he wasn’t in need of our assistance,” Sitzes said. A video posted by Duenke on social media shows him riding atop a piece of ice on the Missouri River in 2021.
Duenke was supposed to meet family members near Hinckley Bend, which is east of Washington, around 3:30 p.m. It is believed that he entered the river at Dundee, which is a few miles west of Washington.
“When he did not show up at that point, the family became concerned and reported him as missing,” said Jim Casey, Chief of the Boles Fire Protection District. That call sparked a massive, hours-long search and rescue effort on Tuesday evening that saw crews from Monarch Fire Protection District, Wright City Fire Department, the Washington Fire Department using drones equipped with heat detecting technology to assist the search efforts.
“We searched in our district by vehicle, looking at different spots along the river,” Casey said. He said search crews were largely looking near Klondike Park in St. Charles County and at St. Albans, Labadie and in Boles Bottoms in Franklin County.
A helicopter was also deployed to assist the search. The helicopter, which was equipped with heat detecting technology, searched the Missouri River from the Highway 47 bridge to the Highway 364 bridge, which is west of the Interstate 70 bridges at Earth City.
“They were unable to find any heat signature in that area,” Casey said. The search was ultimately called off around midnight, before being turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Marine Division.
Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Logan Bolton said Wednesday that the highway patrol’s Marine Division is still searching for Duenke.
“Because of the ice in the Missouri River, it is not safe for boats to be out on the river. So we have Marine Division members searching the woods along the river for any sign of him,” Bolton said. “Nothing has been located so far.”
According to Bolton, it is unknown if Duenke was wearing a life vest or other safety items while out on the river.
Bolton encouraged anyone who may have seen Duenke on the river east of Washington to report those sightings the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, 636-583-2567, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 636-300-2800.
“Right now, we are still considering this a search for a missing individual, because no one saw him fall in the river or leaving the river. All we know now is that this is a search effort, but it could become a search and recovery effort if more information comes to light,” Bolton said.
Bolton said the best case scenario remains that Duenke was able to exit the river, but unable to contact his family.
“Our hope is that we are able to find him somewhere along the river,” Bolton said. He warned that water temperatures would still likely be below freezing temperatures, despite the warmer weather on Wednesday.
“That water is still going to be very cold,” Bolton said. He, along with Sitzes and Casey, all urged people to not replicate Duenke’s journey.
“People need to know that any type of ice-covered river can be dangerous, especially the Missouri River,” Bolton said. “They shouldn’t be floating out on it and they should never attempt to walk across a river covered with ice.”
Sitzes agreed, “This is the first time in 30 years in law enforcement that I have seen anything like this. This is extremely dangerous. The ice you are riding could easily hit a log and break apart. By the time we could get a boat into the river, there would be nothing we could do because hypothermia would have set in already. This is just incredible dangerous.”
Duenke is the second man to go missing from the Washington riverfront. On Oct. 26, Kenny Lee Loudermilk, of O'Fallon, was seen floating in the water near the Missouri River bridge after his motorized paraglider crashed into the river. The body of Loudermilk, who is presumed dead by the highway patrol, has not been found.