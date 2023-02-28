State Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, left, addresses the assembled crowd Feb. 24 at the Government Forum, hosted by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. Brown, and the other guests, spoke about myriad of issues including St. Louis crime and schools.
With the area having new representation in Jefferson City this legislative session, Washington residents got a chance to hear, in person, from state Sen. Ben Brown and Rep. Kyle Marquart, both Washington Republicans, as well as Rep. Jeff Myers, a Warrenton Republican.
They were joined by representatives from Congresswoman Ann Wagner, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt Friday at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Government Forum at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
The panel took questions about hot-button issues, including crime in St. Louis.
The three state legislators supported Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s efforts to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat. Gardner has been under fire since a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both her legs in a crash caused by a driver who violated conditions of his release dozens of times.
Myers said residents don’t feel safe going to downtown St. Louis anymore.
“How many folks used to go down there, enjoy time downtown, go to a nice restaurant, hit a ballgame? But you’re not doing that now,” he said.
“The crime rates are probably pretty low around here, that’s not the case in the city of St. Louis. I feel that I have a duty ... the folks that live in that community deserve the same protections and safety that we have out here. And I can’t just serve them up to a predator because there’s an elected official who decided not to do their job.”
With the city of St. Louis being a major economic generator, the state needs to step in and “not let it fail,” Myers said.
Brown said it is important to maintain local control of government but also protect the rights of individuals and businesses. After initially referring back to pandemic restrictions that he fought against in St. Louis County, he addressed the crime issue.
“We have to ensure that those governments are doing right by those people and we do have a responsibility to ensure that they’re safe, they’re protected,” he said. “Unfortunately, what happens in St. Louis doesn’t always stay in St. Louis. You see crime is spreading to other areas. So, as much as I’d like to say let a certain area do whatever they want, it’s going to affect the whole state. ... It’s something that at some point, somebody has to step in and do something, especially when lives are being lost.”
Marquart said he has spoken to Republican and Democratic legislators, and only a couple oppose forcing Gardner out. “I think there’s pretty good support for getting rid of Kim Gardner and taking care of a problem. Obviously, it’s a problem now because of one more incident, and there have been hundreds,” Marquart said.
With bills being filed that would allow students to go to school districts other than the one they live in, legislators were asked about the issue of school choice.
Marquart said he is leaning against the open enrollment bill now in the House, expressing concern for kids who are “left behind” in a district, unable to go to a different school, which could ultimately lead to school districts consolidating.
“What happens during that time that those districts are consolidating?,” he asked. “Do you wait until that school district is so bad that you say, ‘to heck with that, we’re going to have to consolidate with another school district.’ Think about those kids that are living through that. ... I’m all for raising the ability for every student.”
Brown said competition is generally a good thing but that any school choice bill needs to have protection for rural districts. “What’s really difficult in our state is there is a different funding mechanism for every school district, no matter where you go,” he said. “If you’re going to have a program where people can go and take their children to other schools, you have to ensure that schools that might be starting off at a disadvantage have the opportunity to compete. Competition is a good thing, but if you don’t have the resources starting off, obviously, you’re going to be at a comparative disadvantage.”