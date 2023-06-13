Adam Sullentrup

Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup.

 Contributed Photo.

The fundraisers for Officer Adam Sullentrup’s recovery continue with a Beers & Bingo event set for this Saturday in Washington.

Community members are invited to support Sullentrup, one of the Hermann police officers who were shot in the line of duty in March, by participating in bingo and other games from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the KC Hall, 1121 Columbus Lane.