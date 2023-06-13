The fundraisers for Officer Adam Sullentrup’s recovery continue with a Beers & Bingo event set for this Saturday in Washington.
Community members are invited to support Sullentrup, one of the Hermann police officers who were shot in the line of duty in March, by participating in bingo and other games from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the KC Hall, 1121 Columbus Lane.
All the money raised at this event will go to help pay for Sullentrup’s continued recovery.
In addition to bingo, the event will feature liquor ring toss, heads or tails, a 50/50 raffle and prize raffle. Raffle items include a 70” Samsung 4K UHD LED LCD TV, four St. Louis Cardinals 2023 game tickets, a navy blue Yeti Tundra hard cooler and a Shure Manufacturing rolling tool box with a stainless steel top. By filling out their name, email and cell phone number, raffle participants do not need to be present to win. Tickets are $10 a piece or six for $50.
Liquor ring toss will be $5 a ring or five for $20. Players will get to keep the liquor bottles they hook with no limit.
The 50/50 raffle tickets are $5, and the winner will be drawn at 9 p.m.
Beer, wine, seltzer, soda and water will be available for purchase, as will bratwursts, hamburgers, chips and desserts.
Entry tickets to the event are $25 a piece and may be purchased at tinyurl.com/yckcc7rx. Forty entry tickets were still available as of Tuesday morning. Cash, checks and Venmo will be accepted as forms of payment during the event.