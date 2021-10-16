The Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Pacific Lodge in Washington is inviting the community to meet the characters of the city’s past at its annual Wildey Cemetery Tombstone Tour. This year’s event will start at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Around a dozen people will don costumes and share stories of a handful of the 1,200-plus people buried in the cemetery. Past years have seen people portraying Franz Schwarzer, the famous Washington-based zither maker; John B. Busch, proprietor of Washington Brewery; and Frank Calvin, of the Calvin Theater.
The living history presentation is the only fundraiser the Odd Fellows group puts on each year. Tickets for the tour are $10 at the door and $8 in advance, and they can be purchased at the Washington Historical Society and at Downtown Washington Inc.
Susan Woodcock, one of the event organizers, said the event serves as a good introduction to the rich characters in this area’s past, and remembering them is part of the Odd Fellow’s mission.
“The Odd Fellows — we honor the dead. We care very deeply about our cemetery,” Woodcock said.
The annual event started around 2008, though the late Marc Houseman had frequently given tours of the ceremony for years prior.
“Marc always was so deep in the community, and we want to carry that on,” Woodcock said. “We want to honor our dead and show people what the heritage of Washington is.”
In years past, the event has seen 40 to 50 people attend, and Woodcock is hoping for similar numbers this year. Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight. Masks also are encouraged.
Wildey Cemetery, which the Odd Fellows established in 1865, is located at 1123 Wildey Way, Washington.