All are invited to take a stroll through Washington’s historic cemetery with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Pacific Lodge in Washington during the annual Wildey Cemetery Tombstone Tour, starting around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
During the tour, famous and infamous Washingtonians will “rise” from their graves. These costumed individuals will walk attendees throughout Washington’s history by sharing stories of the lives and deaths of those selected. There are 1,200-plus individuals buried in the cemetery, and each year different individuals are called upon to recreate the city’s past.
Last year, Jack Calvin, the Benjamin Franklin of Washington; Fred Franke, one of Washington’s more colorful characters; Judge Robert Hoffmann, mayor of Washington from 1887 to 1892 and then judge from 1892 to 1903; and Marianne Lindauer, who chose to be buried north instead of east so she wasn’t buried next to strangers; as well as an unnamed pest house caretaker, to name a few, “rose” from their graves to welcome present Washingtonians to indulge in and honor the city’s rich history.
This year’s tour features some big names such as Schwarzer and Tibbe, as well as some everyday, but just as important, citizens.
“I really enjoy sharing the history of the community through its citizens,” said Odd Fellow member Danielle Grotewiel. “You have the historic buildings with plaques downtown you can read and museums you can visit, but I like showing the city’s history through those who helped build the community. It’s fun to bring them to life.”
Guests of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to bring flashlights. Tickets for the tour are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, and can be purchased at the Washington Historical Society and Downtown Washington Inc. Proceeds will go to Wildey Cemetery, located at 1123 Wildey Way, Washington. Make sure to check into the Lodge when you arrive.