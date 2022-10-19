Odd Fellows Wildey Cemetery tour
Buy Now

People gather at Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington Oct. 25, 2021, for the annual living history presentation. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 24. Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

All are invited to take a stroll through Washington’s historic cemetery with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Pacific Lodge in Washington during the annual Wildey Cemetery Tombstone Tour, starting around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

During the tour, famous and infamous Washingtonians will “rise” from their graves. These costumed individuals will walk attendees throughout Washington’s history by sharing stories of the lives and deaths of those selected. There are 1,200-plus individuals buried in the cemetery, and each year different individuals are called upon to recreate the city’s past. 