Operating Above The Standard (OATS) Transit’s Mideast Region Office in Union announced Monday that payments will not be accepted on its buses starting July 1. Riders will instead be able to add funds to their accounts in advance, and fares will be withdrawn with each ride.
Areas affected by the change include Franklin and Jefferson counties. Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, with a minimum of $10 each time. Riders can also send personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 247 Independence Drive, Union, MO 63084.
“This change is necessary to ensure faster loading times, the safety of our drivers, and the convenience of our riders,” OATS said in a press release. “Rider fares help us maintain current levels of service and directly impact the company’s operating budget.”
Schedules and fare information can be found online at www.oatstransit.org. Area residents wanting to schedule rides in Franklin County should call the local office at 636-583-1125. OATS, Inc. (dba OATS Transit) is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties.