Operating Above The Standard (OATS) Transit’s Mideast Region Office in Union announced Monday that payments will not be accepted on its buses starting July 1. Riders will instead be able to add funds to their accounts in advance, and fares will be withdrawn with each ride.

Areas affected by the change include Franklin and Jefferson counties. Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, with a minimum of $10 each time. Riders can also send personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 247 Independence Drive, Union, MO 63084.