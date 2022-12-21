Concerns are being raised about the future of OATS, a private, not-for-profit transit agency that serves primarily rural residents, seniors and people with disabilities in Franklin County.
Union Transportation Committee member Russell Rost said he was contacted by members of People First of Missouri, who wanted to make people aware that the OATS Transit system has two drivers approaching retirement and is having trouble replacing them.
“There is a group that’s (saying) that the transportation for people who need those services is very inadequate,” Rost said at the Dec. 7 committee meeting. “It is a need, and it’s unfulfilled and it’s getting worse.”
While the Franklin County Transportation Council still has buses with its name on the road, it is no longer operational and the buses are run by OATS, formerly known as “Older Adults Transportation Service,” Rost said.
“It used to be two separate entities,” Rost said.
In an email to The Missourian, OATS Mideast Regional Director Michael Burbank acknowledged that the agency has faced challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including decreasing ridership.
“Many long-term drivers also decided to retire during this period of uncertainty out of concerns for their own health,” Burbank said. “And as is seen industry-wide, employees have not come back into the workforce as expected, resulting in staff shortages which limits the amount of services we can provide.”
Rising and fluctuating gas prices have impacted OATS’ budget and made financial projections difficult, while nationwide shortages of computer chips and vehicle chassis have made it nearly impossible to secure new buses for less than two to three years out, Burbank said.
Union Alderman Barbara Laberer told Rost that the Franklin County Transportation Council was started because OATS was geared toward seniors and did not provide adequate transportation for people with developmental disabilities, such as Laberer’s daughter, Michelle.
“I don’t know exactly why, but OATS absorbed FCTC, so it’s all one entity again,” she said. “And again, they’re doing exactly what they did before, which is why FCTC was formed. It’s been going on now for two or three years.”
OATS is funded by the Franklin County Senate Bill 40 Resource Board, also known as Disability Resource Connection. Burbank said OATS took over operations for FCTC when the transit board was dissolved in July 2017. But OATS did not reduce the number of trips for people with developmental disabilities until the pandemic started reducing ridership nearly three years later.
“Our services did reduce by approximately 25 percent, as many individuals decided not to ride at that time, and those numbers stayed reduced until about a year ago when people were ready to ride again,” he said.
OATS’ routes are now “completely full” based on funding it is allotted and the drivers it has, Burbank said.
“If we could hire a few more drivers, we could add additional routes, but right now we are receiving very few applicants who actually want to work and who meet our safety requirements,” he said.
Michelle Laberer has to get on the bus around 6 a.m. to get to her job in Washington, even though she does not start work until 8:30 a.m., her mother said. She has missed work at least three times because the OATS driver called in sick and the company had no substitute.
“It’s a shame that OATS, kind of, has a monopoly here in Franklin County,” Barbara Laberer said. “It’s the only choice that we have.”
Burbank added that OATS has several routes that take clients to Empac in Washington, which employs hundreds of people with disabilities and is the only employment center OATS regularly serves in Washington. The clients are scheduled to arrive by 7:35 or 7:45 a.m.
“As a rule, we strive to never have a rider on a bus for longer than 90 minutes, and the scheduling software we utilize helps us to maintain those times,” he said.
Burbank agreed that the driver shortage means no one will drive the bus if a driver is out.
“If a driver cannot work for whatever reason, there is absolutely nobody else who can run that route for that day,” he said. “This will not always be the case, and when we can hire new drivers, this situation will be resolved.”
Laberer added that ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County, would be the ideal group to run the transportation system for people with disabilities.
“Most of the clients that need transportation are clients of ABiLITY already, she said.
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke asked new Transportation Committee member Mike Mabe, who deals with busing as deputy superintendent of the Union R-XI School District, if school bus provider First Student had a way to help with providing buses for the community.
“I don’t know outside of student transportation what services they provide,” Mabe said. “My heart was hurting when you said they can’t get drivers because that’s the same thing we have. ... They’ve adjusted their rates, $19 to $23 an hour.”
First Student has also provided signing bonuses for drivers of between $2,500 and $3,500, Mabe said.
“I hate to say a sign of the times, but these times need to come and go with the shortage of some of the services,” he said. “But it’s just workforce in general.”