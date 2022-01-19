One Republican legislator is pushing to end Missouri’s death penalty this legislative session, arguing the government is too incompetent to trust in such a high-stakes matter.
State Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, is sponsoring House Bill 1612, which, if passed, would make it illegal to sentence someone to death. It would not, however, affect previous death sentences, which could still go forward under the bill.
“Honestly, the government messes up everything it touches,” Lovasco said. “It can’t be trusted to get even the most basic of tasks right, and anything that is as monumental as taking a human life needs to be held to a much higher standard than our process is able to provide.
“Let’s just stop this moving forward,” he said, adding letting stand previous death penalty sentences is a good compromise, “rather than having to go back and change what juries have already decided.”
The bill has not yet been referred to a committee for review, and no hearings on the bill have been held. Lovasco said he hopes the fact that this bill doesn’t affect previous sentences will help persuade his colleagues.
Lovasco did not want to discuss specific death penalty cases, but Missouri gained national attention for executing Ernest Johnson, who was convicted of killing three convenience store employees during a 1994 robbery. He was executed through lethal injection on Oct. 5, 2021.
The execution attracted protests because Johnson, 61, was deemed intellectually disabled by multiple IQ tests, was said to have the mental capacity of a child, was missing 20 percent of his brain tissue after a 2008 tumor removal surgery and could only read at a primary school level.
Attorneys argued that his execution was illegal under a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that determined using the death penalty against Americans with intellectual disabilities violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “cruel and unusual punishments.”
Those who called for Johnson’s execution to be called off included U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emmanuel Cleaver, the ACLU of Missouri, Missouri Catholic Conference, Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and a representative of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church.
Gov. Mike Parson and multiple courts declined to halt the execution.
Johnson was the first to be executed in Missouri since May 2020 when Walter Barton, 64, was executed for a 1991 murder that the Midwest Innocence Project and the MacArthur Justice Center allege was convicted based on unreliable evidence.
The death penalty was first used in Missouri in 1810, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. From 1810 to 1965, Missouri executed 285 people. The state did not execute anyone from 1976 to 1988, when Missouri executions began again. Forty people were executed in Missouri in the 1990s, data from the Death Penalty Information Center showed. Fifty people have been executed in Missouri since the turn of the century.