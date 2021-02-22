Balducci Vineyards is one of several Augusta area wineries that has new owners in David and Jerri Hoffmann. However, the Hoffmanns announced Monday that it will have the same events coordinator.
The Hoffmanns named Karen Nye director of events at Balducci Vineyards. She worked as an event coordinator at Balducci Vineyards for 10 years and has lived in Augusta with her husband, Dustin, and three daughters for nearly 20 years.
Nye’s daughter MacKenzie worked at the winery in high school and college, and daughters Parker and Paige often visited the vineyards after school.
Nye also volunteers as a Young Life leader for students from Washington and St. Francis Borgia high schools, which she’s done for 10 years.
According to the release, Nye is excited the Hoffmanns see Augusta as “a hidden gem” and looks forward to joining the team.