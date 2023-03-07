Michael Noe, the suspect in a 2019 botched burglary of more than $8,000 in merchandise from a Sullivan hardware store, pleaded guilty in court last week.
Appearing alongside his attorney, Noe pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing. On the same day, Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich also sentenced Noe to five years of supervised probation on both counts. The two sentences run concurrently.
If Noe violates the terms of his probation, then he will spend five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He had faced up to seven years in state prison on each of the two charges, according to court documents.
The case against Noe, 55, of O’Fallon, stems from the August 2019 burglary of Sully’s Ace Hardware in Sullivan.
According to a report by the Sullivan Police Department, a caller contacted authorities after noticing that a door on the southeastern side of the building was open. Officers then canvassed the area, and ultimately located a man running into the wooded area behind Park Ridge Road.
That man, who was later identified as Noe, was taken into custody after officers set up a perimeter around the wooded area. At the time of his arrest, Noe was a resident of rural Washington.
In an interview with police, Noe said he had noticed the door had a “gap” in it and that he thought “it would be easy to break into.”
Once inside the store, Noe filled three shopping carts with merchandise. One cart, which Noe had removed from the store, had nine items in it. Those items were valued at $2,618. The other two carts were left inside the store and had a combined 22 items in them. Those items had a retail value of $5,474.
In total, Noe attempted to steal $8,092 in merchandise from the retailer.
Noe told police that he had hoped to sell the items because he needed the money to fix his car, which was broken down. He said he was also considering trading some of the stolen items for drugs.
This is not Noe’s first time facing legal troubles.
He was previously convicted of stealing in May 1991, July 1995, October 2008, August 2009, July 2015 and April 2016.