Michael Noe, the suspect in a 2019 botched burglary of more than $8,000 in merchandise from a Sullivan hardware store, pleaded guilty in court last week. 

Appearing alongside his attorney, Noe pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing. On the same day, Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich also sentenced Noe to five years of supervised probation on both counts. The two sentences run concurrently. 