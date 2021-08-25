It has been a month since Washington learned that it was a finalist in “Hometown Techover,” a nationwide contest sponsored by T-Mobile that initially garnered “thousands of entries.” The winner of the contest was expected to be announced in late July or early August, according to T-Mobile officials.
“We haven’t heard anything,” said Cassidy Lowery, an event and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc.
As a finalist, Washington will receive $50,000 to help jump-start or complete a project in the community. If selected as the winner of the contest, the city will receive “a mass of tech goods and services for the community as a whole” expected to be worth more than $3 million, according to T-Mobile’s press release about the contest. The top prizes include: a $200,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant; consulting services from Smart Growth America, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses on city planning and development; a free concert featuring Florida Georgia Line, a multiplatinum music act; tech upgrades to a baseball or softball sports field and to a public space such as a library, community center or town square; and other prizes.
The other finalists are: Borough of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, a city of about 5,500 people near Allentown; Dunn, North Carolina, a city of about 10,000 people near Fayetteville; Girard, Kansas, a city of about 3,000 people near Pittsburg; Guadalupe, California, a city of about 8,000 people near San Luis Obispo; Hopkinsville, Kentucky, a city of about 30,000 people near Fort Campbell; Kalispell, Montana, a city of about 24,000 people near Glacier National Park; Tipton, Indiana, a city of about 5,000 people near Kokomo; Wareham, Massachusetts, a city of about 21,000 people near Cape Cod; and Woodstock, Illinois, a city of about 25,000 people near Chicago.