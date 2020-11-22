The Washington Police Department is participating in the third annual No-Shave November, a fundraising campaign for local nonprofits.
Officer Jason Gibson, who heads up the program, said funds raised this year will go to Exceptional Equestrians of the Missouri Valley in Washington. Previously, the department raised money for All Abilities Athletics and the Special Olympics.
“Every year we like to ask around and get opinions of what local charity to donate to,” Gibson said. “This year quite a few mentioned Exceptional Equestrians.”
Exceptional Equestrians helps persons with disabilities with horse-assisted activities and therapies, which the nonprofit says offers physical, emotional and cognitive rewards.
Lindsay Mohr, Exceptional Equestrians administrative manager, said those who participate in the program work on communication, motor skills and balance. Clients range in age from 2 to 75.
Gibson said department policy requires officers to be clean shaven for work, so the fundraiser is a fun activity and one officers look forward to each year. Officers pay $25 to grow facial hair, which is donated to the charity.
Twenty-five officers participated in the fundraising event this year, which is open to citizens as well.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the department had raised $625.
Mohr said the police department’s fundraising effort was a welcomed surprise after having to rethink, cancel and redo some of Exceptional Equestrian’s fundraising efforts for this year due to COVID-19.
“These donations are used to care for the horses and the staff,” Mohr said. “We are very excited and thankful.”