The city of Union recently approved a no-parking area on Adelle Place, a dead-end street that comes off W. Main Street.
“We’ve had discussions on Adelle for several years,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at a Monday, Aug. 3, personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
After the committee voted to recommend the ordinance, it was approved by the full board of aldermen at its Monday, Aug. 10, meeting.
The ordinance impacts a 160-foot stretch of the east side of the street, which can be difficult to even turn a passenger car around on.
The street is particularly tough for trash collection trucks to get down because it is only 26 feet wide. Cars had been allowed to park on both sides on part of the street, which recently had several houses built on an extension of it.
A city ordinance makes it clear that you cannot park on the street in a way that would reduce the travel way below 12 feet, Zimmermann said.
“If you park on both sides of the street, you’re going to be below 12 feet,” he said. “So we’re going to need to make a no-parking zone.”
A request to extend Adelle Place north to connect into W. State Street, just south of Clark-Vitt Park, is likely in the future, Zimmermann said.
The city has a similar parking issue with Lindner Lane, which connects State and Main streets a block to Adelle’s east, Zimmermann said.