Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
No one was injured Saturday night when a gas station pump caught fire in Union, officials said.
The fire started at 10:05 p.m. at the Shell station at 6364 Highway V, just off Highway 47, Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said.
“A gentleman was filling a gas can,” Hamilton said. “We’re not really sure what happened, but the gas can caught fire. The fire grew bigger, the pump caught on fire and then the fire went up into the canopy that covers the fuel pumps.”
Everyone was able to get their cars away from the pumps, Hamilton said.
Union Police officers were the first to arrive and shut off the gasoline flow with the emergency shut off inside the building, Hamilton said.
“That helped quite a bit,” Hamilton said.
Once firefighters arrived, they used a deck gun to fight the blaze.
“It’s an appliance that delivers a lot of water in a short period of time,” Hamilton said. “What that does is knocks the fire down quickly.”
Firefighters then used a hand line to finish putting out the fire, limiting it to the one pump and canopy, Hamilton said. The gas station building was not damaged.
Union Alderman Barbara Laberer came upon the blaze with her family just as first responders were arriving. They initially thought it was a car crash or incident at the gas station.
“As we got closer, we said, ‘Oh my gosh, something’s on fire,’ ” Laberer recalled Sunday morning. “And as we passed by, we saw it was the actual pump.”
Laberer’s own gas tank was near empty, so they drove to another gas station to fill up, she said. They then went to the Fricks parking lot to see if the fire was still going, but she said the fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived.
Hamilton described it as one of the “worst looking” gas pump fires he has seen in 40 years involved with firefighting.
“Safety is involved there, so you don’t get many fires at gas pumps, but this one did occur,” he said.
