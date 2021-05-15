Washington School District students will not be required to wear a mask at summer school, per the board of education’s special board meeting vote May 13.
Following about an hour of discussion that included five public comments, board members voted 5-1 to make masking optional.
“We all need to remember that this school district lost a young man to COVID. Terribly tragic death,” director Dan Leslie said. “So it’s something that, often, the needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many, unfortunately, but I’m ready to take a step back and take a moment. Let the parents decide, let the parents decide.”
Board President John Freitag said he was open to using the summer school term as a trial period without masks. Currently, there are 49 students enrolled in summer school classes.
“I understand the health concerns, I do,” Leslie said, “but I also think parents should get to make a choice.”
Director Kevin Blackburn did not attend the meeting, so he did not vote. Matt Wilson was the only board member to oppose the ruling, and he said “we’re going in the wrong direction.”
Wilson said the district should wait until students have had the option to get vaccinated before the district reduces the masking requirements. If their classmate chooses to go unvaccinated or maskless, many students do not have the choice to protect themselves from the virus via a vaccine, he said.
The district must follow the Missouri quarantine guidelines, which Washington “has no control over,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said.
Under these guidelines, if just one student is unmasked, unvaccinated and catches COVID, “we’re likely in a situation where the entire class has to be quarantined,” VanLeer said.
If all students are wearing masks and one catches COVID, the others would not need to quarantine, she said.
Health services coordinator Chris Redd estimates about 80 percent of the staff has been vaccinated, she said. Another 72 students partook in the high school vaccination clinic.
If teachers have COVID-19 quarantine leave remaining, they can use it until June 30, but the paid-time-off for COVID-19 cuts off after that date.
All five public speakers requested the mask rules be revoked during summer school. Four of them were parents of students in the district. Parent and substitute teacher Kelly Brinkmann brought her 10-year-old son, Peter, to speak as well, who said masks were uncomfortable.
“I’m sick and tired of wearing this damn thing, and I’m ready to get rid of it,” Leslie said. “I think, ‘Why did we get vaccinated if we have to keep wearing masks?’ ”
At the end of his statement, the public speakers and a handful of supporters applauded. Leslie and Freitag asked them three times during the meeting to stop interrupting.