Masks will not be required by the Washington School District this fall.
The board of education members came to the decision with a 4-3 vote in front of about 50 people at their Wednesday meeting.
The district will not be complying with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tuesday update recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status,” as written on the government agency’s website.
President John Freitag and Directors Kevin Blackburn, Dan Leslie and Susan Thatcher were the four to vote against the motion, which was to implement masks for kindergarten through sixth grade students while leaving masks optional for seventh graders and up.
They said families should be allowed to decide for themselves if their child wears a mask, and they focused on improving students’ social and emotional health by avoiding masks.
“The parent can tell their children to wear a mask,” Blackburn said before the audience let out a round of applause. “I think at this point, the option for them to make that decision for their children is something that we should allow them to do.”
Vice President Jason Oesterly, Director Scott Byrne and Director Matt Wilson voted to add a mask mandate for the elementary schoolers, who are under 12 and therefore unable to be vaccinated.
In their arguments, the board members cited the increase in local cases following the more transmissible delta variant, the inability for young students to make the choice to be vaccinated and the need to prevent students from missing school through quarantining.
Ten-day quarantines will be in effect in 2021-22. If one student wears a mask and comes into contact with another who is positive for COVID-19, the student wearing a mask still will have to quarantine.
Students can avoid quarantine if all parties were wearing masks in the classroom, have recovered from a positive COVID test within the past 90 days or have been vaccinated.
“In elementary school, 20 kids in the classroom can say 19 wore a mask. One doesn’t. Those other 19 no longer have a choice. They are going to quarantine if that one has tested positive,” Wilson said. “So that's why I'm saying you have options for middle school, you have options for high school, you don’t have options for elementary.”
Per federal law, students must wear masks while riding the bus, so even with the board’s vote opposing a mask mandate, the kids will still have to wear them on transportation to and from school.
The board’s decision followed 45 minutes of debate plus 10 minutes of public speakers’ comments regarding the issue.
Before the vote, five public commenters spoke about masking. Three people opposed a mask mandate and two Mercy Hospital Washington doctors requested one.
During the board debate, the members paused their internal conversation to ask the police officer on duty to escort one man off the premises for repeatedly interrupting the board members. The man walked out individually before the officer appeared by his side.
Health services coordinator Chris Redd said she did not know the number of employees who have been vaccinated, but she estimated the number was around 50 percent.