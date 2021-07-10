They are cornerstones of Washington’s riverfront so city leaders were fairly hopeful that a developer, or developers, would come forward with a plan to transform the Freight Depot on Front Street and the Waterworks Building in Rennick Park into business locations.
On Friday, the deadline for those proposals to be received by the city came and went.
"We will go back to the city council, regroup and figure out our next steps," said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, who said the lack of proposals was a surprise to the city.
In mid-June, city officials announced they were seeking lease proposals for the historic properties. The deadline for submitting the proposals was 2 p.m. Friday.
The proposals were required to include details about the proposed use of the building, any planned renovations, description of parking needs and timeline for remodeling and occupancy.
Maniaci said he fielded inquiries about both properties, but the largest number of inquiries have focused on the Freight Depot, which is built on ground owned by the Union Pacific Railroad.
Prior to the deadline, Maniaci said he isn’t surprised that there is interest in the Freight Depot, on 325 W. Front St., which was built in 1865. “It has a lot of potential. It is 3,000 square feet. It is on Front Street. It is adjacent to a public parking lot,” Maniaci said. He added that the city was keeping an open mind about all of the ways that the building could be used, including short-term lodging; general retail; or a wine, brewery or spirit-tasting business.
“I think we could see some pretty competitive proposals for that building,” Maniaci said. The winning bidder will likely be tasked, depending on the intended use, with a sizable rehab and renovation of the property. Any changes to the property would need to be approved by the city and by the railroad. The Waterworks Building, located at 1 Elbert Drive, was constructed in 1888 by the Interstate Gas and Waterworks Co. It has been owned by the city since 1916. The building was most recently used as an antiques business. It has a basement and a second floor, both measuring about 650 square feet. The main floor has 2,160 square feet.
According to the city, the Waterworks Building could be used for a wine, brewery or other spirit-tasting room; a light restaurant; a bicycle rental or other park-friendly recreational rental; or pedestrian-friendly activities.