St. Clair house fire with firefighters
Buy Now

Firefighters climb out onto a roof while battling a blaze March 11 in St. Clair. No injuries were sustained by either firefighters or residents of the structure during the fire

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

No firefighters or residents were injured during a two-alarm structure fire Saturday in St. Clair.

Firefighters were called to a residence at 1110 N. Commercial Ave., next to the Save-A-Lot near the intersection of Highway 47 and Commercial Avenue, just after 5 p.m.