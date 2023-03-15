No firefighters or residents were injured during a two-alarm structure fire Saturday in St. Clair.
Firefighters were called to a residence at 1110 N. Commercial Ave., next to the Save-A-Lot near the intersection of Highway 47 and Commercial Avenue, just after 5 p.m.
The St. Clair Fire Protection District originally received a call to respond to a first alarm fire, but St. Clair Fire Chief Tim Wideman said it was increased to a second alarm after the first truck arrived at the scene. The second alarm indicates an increased severity of fire and calls additional units to respond.
Wideman added that the homeowner was at the residence at the time of the fire but was able to leave.
“(We’re) fortunate that no one was injured,” Wideman said. “It’s an old building and it’s been remodeled. It had some heavy timber, which made it hard to put out because it was such an old building.”
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 11 p.m., after six hours on the scene.
According to Wideman, the fire, deemed “a total loss,” started on the first floor of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.
“You can’t live it in,” Wideman said.
A host of area emergency response crews helped contain the blaze.
Union, Pacific, Boles, Sullivan, Washington and Metro West firefighters were at the scene. St. Clair police officers helped with traffic control, blocking Commercial Avenue at the intersections with Highway 47 and south of Highway TT, as St. Clair Ambulance handled EMS.