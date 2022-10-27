For the first time Tuesday, voters in Franklin County and elsewhere in Missouri could vote before Election Day without an excuse.
Three people were at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to vote around the time it opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Clerk Tim Baker said. Just before noon, 29 people had voted.
The clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union, will be open for no excuse absentee voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday leading up to the Nov. 8 election. It also will open for Saturday voting from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5.
Between Sept. 27 and Monday, another 294 people voted in person with an excuse, such as being out of the county on Election Day or being ill or incapacitated or taking care of someone who is. Baker was pleased with the turnout.
“I think we’ve seen more people come in so far at this time than we have in previous elections since I’ve been here,” he said. “But we’ll see what the next two weeks hold.”
In-person voters have all complied with Missouri’s new requirements for photo identification to vote. “We’ve had zero issues with that,” Baker said.