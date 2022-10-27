John Stephens votes at Augusta
John Stephens fills out his ballot Oct. 25 during the one-day, no-excuse needed absentee voting at Augusta’s library. The one-day voting opportunity for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was set up by the St. Charles County Election Authority after Augusta’s polling place was closed, forcing voters to travel to Defiance on Nov. 8. In Franklin County, registered voters can utilize the new no-excuse absentee voting opportunity by voting in-person at the Franklin County Clerk's Office in Union. 

  Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

For the first time Tuesday, voters in Franklin County and elsewhere in Missouri could vote before Election Day without an excuse.

Three people were at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to vote around the time it opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Clerk Tim Baker said. Just before noon, 29 people had voted.