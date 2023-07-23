Around 14,000 active voters are eligible to weigh in on the only question on the Aug. 8 ballot. Those voters will consider a 56 cent increase per $100 property tax valuation to the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s operating levy.
No excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday, July 25. Voters can cast ballots before election day at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., room 201, in Union, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5.
If approved, that would bring the district’s total levy rate to $4.74 per $100 of assessed valuation, up from the current $4.18.
An operating levy increase would be used to fund salaries and health benefits for teachers and other staff, as well as books, technology and other supplies and utilities in district buildings, according to district officials. School bond issues, like the one voters in the Pacific-based district approved in 2021, are typically used to fund capitol improvement like building construction and maintenance, bus purchases, playground construction, improvements, security cameras and equipment.
The district has not asked for an operating tax levy increase since 2004.
The district is facing a competitive labor market in recruiting and retaining teachers, according to information on Meramec Valley’s website.
While passing Prop E (which stands for “education”) would help build a more stable workforce, district officials said the measure’s failure could result in cutbacks to programs like the Early College Program, intramural activities, participation in the Four Rivers Career Center and extracurricular activities like sports, band and choir. It could also result in continued shortages in labor — including bus drivers, special education paraprofessionals, custodians and school food workers.
Inflation, including double-digit percentage health insurance increases each of the last three years, is a driving factor behind the need for the operating levy increase, district officials explained. At the same time, state funding has decreased by 13 percent since 2018.
Citizens for Prop E, a committee of supporters of the measure, are staging information booths around the community. Upcoming events are planned for 6-7 p.m. July 24 at Popsicles at the Pool in the Westlake Subdivision and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at B&H Market in Pacific.
“We have received good feedback from citizens at our recent informational meetings,” Dr. Ketina Armstrong, Meramec Valley assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said Thursday.
Because it is the only item on the ballot in Franklin County, the election will cost the county between $25,000 and $26,000, county Clerk Tim Baker said.
As of Thursday, no one had voted in person at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, Baker said. Another 124 voters out of 166 on the county’s permanent disability list requested mail absentee ballots. Of those, 66 had been returned.
Six Franklin County precincts will be open for the election: the Pacific Eagles Club, 707 W. Congress St. in Pacific; the Tri-County Community Senior Center, 800 W. Union St. in Pacific; The Ridge Church, 51 Highway M in Villa Ridge; Gray Summit United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St. in Gray Summit; Robertsville Masonic Hall, 1228 Adler Lane in Robertsville; and Heart of Worship Community Church, 3861 Hwy N in Catawissa.
“We were able to consolidate a couple of the precincts down that only had, like, 100 voters in each one,” Baker said. “We were able to move those to another precinct to help offset the costs.”
Around 300 residents of the precincts that will not be open for this election were sent notices with information on where to vote this time, Baker said. They are expected to return to their regular voting precincts for the next countywide election.
Residents who live in the St. Louis County portion of the district can vote on election day at the Pacific Eagles Club; as well as at the St. Louis County Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann; and at the Natural Bridge Branch Library, 7606 Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis.
Normally, the small number of Meramac Valley R-III residents who live in St. Louis County would have to go to Eureka to vote. But with no other items on the ballot in that part of St. Louis County, Baker said Franklin and St. Louis counties were able to come to an agreement to let them vote in Pacific.
“St. Louis County is, actually, sending out a bipartisan team to have their equipment and their iPads set up for their voters at Pacific Eagles, instead of opening up precincts in Eureka,” Baker said. “We’re working with St. Louis County to help them and share a precinct. ... All their stuff will be separate from ours.”
The election impacts fewer than 60 eligible voters in St. Louis County, Baker said. Another 400 Meramec Valley voters in Jefferson County will vote at their regular precinct, Pacific Fire Protection District No. 3 at 1601 Buscher Road in Pacific.
“We did extend an offer to Jeff County, as well, to help them, but since they also have another election going on, their clerk just went ahead and opened up that precinct,” Baker said.
Around 50 people will work on the election, Baker said.
“These elections can’t go off without these great (election) judges and my staff,” he said.
