A sign supporting Proposition E is displayed July 22 in Pacific.

 Maria Folsom

Around 14,000 active voters are eligible to weigh in on the only question on the Aug. 8 ballot. Those voters will consider a 56 cent increase per $100 property tax valuation to the Meramec Valley R-III School District’s operating levy.

No excuse absentee voting starts Tuesday, July 25. Voters can cast ballots before election day at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., room 201, in Union, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5.

